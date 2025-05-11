3 Zodiac Signs Attract Good Fortune On May 12, 2025

On May 12, 2025, three zodiac signs attract good fortune. Expect the unexpected during Mercury square Pluto, which really doesn't give us much of a hint as to what will take place during this astrological transit. There's an odd kind of irony and humor going on during this day, and three signs will be partaking in it all.

This is no lightweight cosmic event; in fact, we may end up laughing at our own set of trials and tribulations. Why? Because sometimes, that's all we can do. We have to laugh at ourselves. Taking everything so, so seriously is a drag.

Advertisement

What's great about Mercury square Pluto is that it delivers eventually. We'll get what we need, we may just have to jump through a few cosmic hoops, so to speak. Still, all those unexpected moments may just end up being eye-opening in the lesson department. Cheers to the three astrological signs attracting good fortune on Monday.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You weren’t expecting this, Aries, and that’s exactly how the universe likes to work. Some call it a cosmic joke, but you're totally down with working this way. With Mercury square Pluto lighting the match, your mind is razor-sharp, your words carry weight, and your instincts are dead-on.

On May 12, you'll see just how sneaky fortune can be when it decides to sneak into your life. This is the kind of shift that reminds you why you never gave up. What felt like a long wait suddenly makes perfect sense.

You've got momentum on your side, and your decisive nature is going to take full advantage of the situation. Mercury gives you the clarity; Pluto hands you the guts. It's a win-win.

Advertisement

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You’ve always believed in luck, Sag, but even you weren’t expecting this level of cosmic sass. Mercury square Pluto strips away the veneer and reveals the truth underneath. Everything you'll experience on this day says "yes, it's all yours."

This transit is less about cash and more about timing — knowing when to leap, when to speak, when to pull back just enough to win. You read the room like a pro and walk away with the advantage. People are watching, too; your influence is growing, fast and quietly.

Advertisement

You are crazy accurate when it comes to predictions. You aren't just lucky, Sagittarius, you're RIGHT. Run with this energy. Your aim is true, and your target is ready.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

What if the thing you thought would break you actually blesses you, Pisces? Now, there's a thought. That’s the secret surprise Mercury square Pluto holds for you. On this day, May 12, a truth is revealed. You get what you need, just in time.

You’re more perceptive than usual, which is no small feat. You can feel the currents changing before others notice the tide. Use this to your advantage. Don’t doubt your inner voice, as you might just be on to something incredible.

You'll find that at this time, you are ripe and ready for all the good fortune you didn't expect to come your way. Don’t underestimate this moment. What you're seeing right now, Pisces, is a turning point disguised as luck.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.