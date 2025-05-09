Sadness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 10, When Mercury Enters Taurus

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, sadness ends for three zodiac signs when Mercury enters Taurus. There's a noticeable air of joy taking place during this time, and the moment we notice it, it grows in positivity.

For those of us who have felt sad and worried, we can enjoy a respite; sadness is being held at bay. It's not something we wish to engage with at this moment, and for three zodiac signs, that's going to come as a huge relief. Interestingly, during Mercury in Taurus, we open the doors to more of that good feeling.

Advertisement

We may not trust what we see at first, but the more we believe in the idea that sadness is gone, the more we go with the flow of positivity and happiness. We can do this, and we know it. These zodiac signs see sadhness come to an end, finally!

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're used to soldiering on, carrying the weight even when it gets heavy, but during Mercury in Taurus, something shifts. The brain fog lifts, and with it, the pressure. You're not losing your edge, Aries; in fact, you’re reclaiming your peace. Big diff, there.

You may find yourself questioning the calm at first. Is it really over? It's only human to think this way. The sadness, the self-doubt, the endless inner monologue — it’s gone quiet, and while unfamiliar, it’s not unwelcome.

On May 10, you'll find that you are starting to identify with lightness and ease. The sorrow has thankfully lifted. Mercury clears the static, and suddenly, you remember what joy feels like. It’s not dramatic.

You’ve earned this gentleness, and you can keep it going, Aries.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Mercury has come home to you, and you feel it like a cool breeze on a stiflingly hot day. Sadness no longer holds the microphone. You may instead feel a grounded, reassuring voice inside you saying, "You’re OK. It’s OK." That may sound simple, but for you, it’s everything.

Advertisement

What’s remarkable here is how quickly your mindset shifts once you trust the light. You’ve been weathering the storm so long, you forgot what calm feels like. But Mercury brings you back to your senses, literally. You feel steady, Taurus, capable and strong.

Emotional restoration is what May 10 has in store for you. You’re not trying to fix the world. You’re just letting your own world feel good again. It’s not indulgent, it’s essential. For real! The more you allow happiness in, the more real it becomes. Let yourself believe it.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your heart has been heavy, and it’s been wearing on your spirit. But this Mercury in Taurus turns on the light. Not all at once, but gradually enough that you begin to notice the sadness disappearing. Hope feels safe again. Wow.

Mercury in Taurus steadies your mind so your heart can finally catch a break. The noise quiets. You’re not rushing to heal, you’re just giving yourself a break for once. Right now, your strength is in your stillness.

Your optimism feels renewed, and you really feel as if you're owning it now, Leo. By no means are you faking it. Nope, this is the real deal. This is your soul’s way of saying we made it through. Sweet!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.