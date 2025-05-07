3 Zodiac Signs Pass A Major Test From The Universe On May 8, 2025

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, three zodiac signs pass a major test from the universe. The astrological transit Moon opposite Neptune shows us that yes, life comes with tests, and yes, we can pass them all if we put our minds to it.

While much of what goes on during this particular day involves patience and remaining calm, we will see that it's no big deal. We can do it. Test? Bring it. There's not a lot to worry about during this time. We only need to stick with our principles and refer to our store of personal knowledge. Enduring this day's tests may even make us feel great about ourselves. Piece of cake, right? It's a breeze for these zodiac signs on Thursday.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You're not exactly a fan of being told to slow down, but here it is: the universe is pumping the brakes for you. Under Moon opposite Neptune, the test isn't about speed, Aries; it’s about discernment. Not everything that glitters means go-time.

Advertisement

You’re used to trusting your gut, and it usually doesn’t steer you wrong, but this day requires a little more stillness. The challenge is subtle. You'll play with illusions, half-truths, and people playing coy with facts. It could make you want to charge harder. Resist. Let clarity rise before action.

You’ve got this. You’ve been training for this kind of thing without even knowing it. Let the fire burn low for a change. It’s not defeat, it’s strategy. And it works. This test works.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your radar’s picking up interference, Virgo. You know the feeling; something’s off, but you can’t quite name it. Moon opposite Neptune is stirring up the emotions, and you are now second-guessing what you normally believe to be true.

Here’s the test: stay grounded. Don’t let someone else’s confusion become your own (good advice, here!). People might lean on you for guidance, and while you can offer that, make sure you’re not draining yourself to keep others afloat.

Hang tight to those boundaries, Virgo. You pass this test by trusting what’s already inside you. No need to overanalyze every blip. Keep it simple, keep it honest, and ride it out. You’re the calm in the storm, even if no one sees it but you.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

This one’s deep, Scorpio, no surprise there. Under Moon opposite Neptune, your inner voice gets louder. Memories, doubts, old fears — they rise up like ghosts, asking you to notice them. The universe isn't punishing you, it’s offering a mirror. Yikes!

The test here is emotional clarity. Can you look at what you feel without letting it consume you? Can you pause before spiraling? You’re powerful, but your strength isn’t just in intensity; it’s in restraint. Pay attention to that.

Advertisement

This is where you choose growth over reaction. Let the feelings come. Don’t numb them, don’t dramatize them. Just observe. When you hold the line between real and imagined, you walk away clearer, lighter, and wiser than you started. That’s the win.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.