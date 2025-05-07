2 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Abundance On May 8, 2025

Two zodiac signs attract major luck and abundance throughout May 8, 2025 due to Mars, the Sun, and the Midheaven. On Thursday we have a beautiful astrological day filled with success-generating transits from the universe.

The Moon will be in Libra, a relationship-building energy, so we are fair and just when dealing with others and creating good karma rooted in intentional action. The Sun in Taurus opens the universe's pocketbook, while Mars in Leo gives courage to succeed.

Whenever Mars encourages the Sun, we believe we can be lucky and thankful for our opportunities. The Midheave speaks to Mars, resulting in a positive mindset that shifts our focus toward attraction. We sense that what we want from the world is ours for the taking, and we do things that create abundance and luck.

Let's see how Capricorn and Leo zodiac signs are set up for this lucky abundance era on May 8, and how it impacts each of them specifically.

1. Capricorn

You are no stranger to hard work, Capricorn. You are associated with the Midheaven, the tenth house, which governs success and public recognition. You're here for respect. On May 8, respect is your primary goal, and you want lots of it. You know that it's not always what you know but who knows you; today, you'll attract incredible luck and abundance through others.

You value strategic effort that results in abundance, whether or not luck is on your side. When the Sun and Midheaven align, your social network and peers support you, and they view you highly.

Capricorn, the sky is the limit for you, especially when you share your natural talents with others for career success. People can't ignore your presence. You command respect by entering a room and showing up.

Today, your work is met with creativity and joy, and you enjoy what you do. It shows up in job offers, promotion opportunities or money-making potential in the works. Brainstorm ideas and be open to new connections in your professional network. Don't be shy. Ask for what you want, Capricorn, and you'll get it.

2. Leo

Tension at work helps you to be courageous around new people and social situations. You can make a powerful connection that leads to luck and sudden abundance.

Of all zodiac signs, you work well under pressure and tension. As the Sun squares Mars, you may suddenly become important at your job. You understand that good things come to those who work hard, and this mindset leads to your success today.

Regarding attracting luck and abundance, the Sun in Taurus opens the door to your career and social status sector. Luck is on your side today, and you have an additional three weeks of good fortune. The Sun shines on your work during Taurus season, so you continually appear highly intelligent and exceptionally gifted. The more excellence you put into your work, the more people appreciate you. Your value is apparent, and this is what generates your luck.

Mars in your sign provides you with an abundance of magnetic and alluring energy. You may get invited to social events that put you around people in power and decision-makers. Visualize getting what you want and practice what you'll say, especially your elevator pitch, so you're ready for high-stakes conversations as they unfold.

You feel bolder thanks to Mars, which makes you a smart risk-taker. You won't be afraid to talk to new people, and your charismatic charm will enhance your likability, trustworthiness and influence.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.