6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On May 8, 2025

Big moves don’t always look dramatic, but for six Chinese zodiac signs, May 8 brings some major luck and good fortune. Thursday is a Fire Ox Success Day in the Metal Snake month during the Wood Snake year and the energy is productive and quietly rewarding.

Ox days are all about stability and long-term wins. They don’t hype you up with drama or distractions, they bring traction. And because it’s a Success Day, the moves you make now are likely to lead to something solid, especially if you've been holding back until the timing felt right.

Today favors steady action over forced results. If you’ve been putting in effort without seeing results, this is where things start to improve. People notice. Plans stick. And momentum finally builds. These six animal signs are best aligned with Thursday’s astrology and are the ones most likely to feel real progress or financial flow where they need it most.

1. Ox

Design: YourTango

This is your animal sign’s day, and the alignment is perfect for you. Fire Ox on a Success Day brings the exact kind of energy you thrive in. It’s grounded, steady, and efficient. If you’ve been quietly holding things together for everyone else while waiting for stuff to get better, May 8 brings relief. Something you’ve been preparing for becomes real.

There’s also financial luck here, especially tied to something you’ve already started. This could be a payment or just a smoother system falling into place that saves you money or time. Someone might also take notice of your effort without you having to sell yourself. What’s working for you now quietly consistent. And people are finally seeing that.

2. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

There’s been a change in how you're handling things lately. Instead of trying to hold every piece in place, you’ve started stepping back when it’s not yours to carry and May 8 rewards that. You might get unexpected validation from someone who’s been distant or see a situation resolve that you thought would drag out longer.

This is a day when emotional luck shows up through relief. A hard conversation might go better than expected or you get confirmation that you made the right call by letting something go.

If you’ve been waiting on a response, it’s likely to come and it’ll bring peace more than stress. You’re not behind. You’re just finally moving at your own pace again.

3. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Things are starting to make more sense, especially where money and timing have been confusing. May 8 helps clear that up. You could find out something behind the scenes has been working in your favor or receive an answer that helps you stop second-guessing your next move. Thursday's luck comes from things finally aligning after a stretch of uncertainty.

It’s also a great day to follow up on anything that’s been stalled. You’re likely to get a response that makes life easier, not harder. Today feels like closing the loop on something open-ended, and that alone frees up your headspace. Your wins today are efficient and satisfying.

4. Snake

Design: YourTango

There’s a lot of power in the Chinese astrology for your sign on Thursday. With the month and year still favoring you, May 8 layers in a Success Day that helps you pull off something that might’ve felt too hard even a week ago. You’ve been watching a situation carefully and maybe waiting for someone else to show their hand. Now you know what to do.

Expect a moment where you take the lead without having to over-explain. Someone could step aside, give you the green light, or hand over responsibility in a way that finally feels respectful. The good fortune today is all about knowing what’s yours and making a move that no one questions because it’s that obvious to everyone that you’re ready.

5. Goat

Design: YourTango

There’s been some hesitation around a next step, maybe because money has been tight or maybe because you just haven’t felt fully clear on next steps. May 8 doesn’t necessarily give you a brand new plan, but it makes the current one feel way more doable. You feel less scattered, more confident in your capabilities, and finally supported by someone who’s been flaky.

Your luck today feels emotional and powerful. That might look like someone offering to share the load for a change or you might get a small perk that makes a big difference in your week. You'll likely receive a reminder that you don’t have to rush into proving yourself. What’s building now is real, and you don’t have to fight to keep it.

6. Tiger

Design: YourTango

You’ve been patient lately, but also quietly wondering if the things you’ve passed on were actually opportunities you should’ve taken. Today helps confirm that your gut was right and you weren’t being avoidant, you were protecting your energy. Something that once felt like a missed shot might circle back in a better form.

There’s also good fortune around your communication on Thursday. You might hear from someone who owes you info or a conversation that’s been postponed actually happens and changes something.

Your energy is coming off confident without being aggressive, which makes people respond in ways that are helpful instead of defensive for a change. Watch what opens up when you keep it simple.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.