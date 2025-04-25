Life Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 26, 2025

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, life starts getting better for three zodiac signs. When the Moon aligns with Jupiter, we can trust that this is only the beginning and that much luck is coming our way. This day shows us that if we look closely at what we are doing and experiencing, there are hidden blessings within. It's up to us to find those blessings, and once we do, the whole world opens up to us.

Advertisement

We need life to get better, as we've allowed ourselves to fall apart over the things we cannot control. Well, all of that is no longer relevant as the Moon aligns with Jupiter in such a way that we feel brave, inspired, and ready for a better life. We are the ones who get to decide whether or not this comes to pass. These three zodiac signs are the ones who say yes to their lives getting better on Saturday.

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been waiting patiently, Libra; balancing, recalibrating, hoping the universe might just send you a signal that things really can shift. That signal is here. The Moon aligning with Jupiter brings the confidence you've needed. Life is about to expand in a way that feels gentle, supportive, and better.

This is more than just a lucky moment — it’s a turning point. A subtle yet powerful shift in how you relate to the world around you. You’re seeing beauty again where there was once doubt, and that inspires you to move with more grace, trust, and hope.

You may not control everything, but you do control your response. On this day, your response is a firm and peaceful "yes." That’s what changes the game. You’re finally letting in what’s meant for you.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

You’ve carried heaviness like a badge of honor, Scorpio, but deep down, you’ve longed for a release. When the Moon aligns with Jupiter, that inner weight starts to lift. You might not know how it’s happening, but you feel it: something inside you is stretching toward joy, and it's not a fluke.

There’s a quiet realization brewing on April 26, 2025. You've learned your lessons, done your shadow work, and now you’re ready to rise. You’re not betraying your depth by embracing light; you’re expanding into your full self. The gift of this day is permission to feel good again.

Advertisement

And oh, how good it can feel when you let go of what you can't control and start reaching for what’s waiting to bless you. The tide has turned, Scorpio. You’re not just surviving anymore; you’re starting to thrive.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re a seeker by nature, Sagittarius, but even you have your moments of doubt. Those stretches where you wonder if all your big dreams are just dreams. Well, guess what? The Moon’s alignment with Jupiter (your ruling planet!) has news for you: you’re not just dreaming. You’re on the brink of something real.

This energy is pure cosmic encouragement. It’s like the universe is pulling back the curtain and showing you what’s possible when you believe. Opportunities may present themselves in strange or subtle ways, but you’ll recognize them because they’ll feel like truth.

This is your green light. Your signpost. Your YES. Life isn’t just getting better, it’s catching up to the vision you’ve held in your heart for ages. Keep your eyes open and your spirit brave. The road ahead? Glorious.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.