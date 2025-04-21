3 Zodiac Signs Pass A Major Test From The Universe On April 22, 2025

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, three zodiac signs pass a major test from the universe. When we put together the astrological transits of Moon trine Jupiter square Uranus, we get a day meant to test our patience and our sense of what is right versus what is wrong. It's all OK, though, as this is the kind of test that we need every now and then.

Moon trine Jupiter square Uranus sounds like a mouthful, but it essentially is here to show us, and remind us, of who we are and what we believe in. We are not going to be swayed during this day, even though it will seem like everything and everyone around us is trying to knock us off our feet. We will remain true to our beliefs, and by day's end, all will be well in our world.

Three zodiac signs pass a major test from the universe on April 22, 2025:

1. Virgo

You pride yourself on being logical and composed, Virgo, but on this day, Moon square Uranus puts your patience to the test. Unexpected obstacles may arise, and people around you may seem irrational or difficult.

Normally, you’d find a way to work around it, but on this day, you’re being called to stand firm in your beliefs. This is not about bending to accommodate others; this is about recognizing your own inner strength. The test here is about staying true to yourself, even when it’s not the easy option.

By the end of the day, you’ll see that holding your ground was the right move. You are not here to please everyone; you are here to live in alignment with your truth. Trust yourself, Virgo — you’ve got this.

2. Libra

On this day, April 22, it may feel like the universe is throwing you into chaos just to see how you’ll handle it. Moon square Uranus shakes things up, making it hard to maintain your usual sense of balance.

People may challenge your beliefs, and situations may arise that push you out of your comfort zone. The key to passing this test is remembering that balance isn’t about avoiding conflict; it’s about knowing when to stand firm and when to adapt.

You may feel the urge to smooth things over at the expense of your own truth, but this transit asks you to resist that temptation. By the end of the day, you’ll feel stronger for having stood your ground. Go Libra!

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You like to go with the flow, Pisces, but on this day, the universe is making that flow anything but smooth. Moon square Uranus forces you to confront situations that test your faith, patience, and emotional resilience. Yikes!

This is your test: Will you allow outside influences to dictate your path, or will you trust your own intuition? You already know the answer deep down, and once you choose to follow it, everything starts to make sense.

April 22 offers you insight into your own self and how you handle both pressure and conflict. This day helps you tap into that reservoir of inner strength. You know who you are, Pisces, and no amount of chaos can take that away from you.

