5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On March 28, 2025

On March 28, 2025, five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes. Libra, Cancer, Scorpio, Aries, and Leo astrological signs benefit greatly from the Moon in Pisces, today's main source of energy.

This is powerful for those with strong intuitive gifts and creative abilities. It will heighten everything to the next level, enabling mysterious insights, incredible creations, and maybe even a vision of what's to come. Prophetic dreams may also happen to some, so dream journaling will help.

Remember: even if the above doesn't apply to you, don't ignore any synchronicities you observe on this day because that will be accessible to all. It will either bring you the answers you seek or send you a treasure hunt that helps you figure things out. Plus, Moon in Pisces is a powerful time for the collective and those trying to build more loving and empathic communities.

Since we have a New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries on March 29 (just a day away), planning ahead may be a good idea now. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with excellent horoscopes on Friday.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on March 28, 2025:

1. Libra

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Libra: Libra

Best time of the day for Libra: 9 p.m.

Libra, your horoscope on Friday encourages you to ask questions, be curious, and stay open to adventures. With Sun and Chiron in Aries lighting the way, tremendous growth awaits you, alongside deep soul healing. The latter is especially true for those of you who were stereotyped when you were a child and forbidden from doing certain things or withheld from certain types of education as a controlling tactic. Now's the time to break free!

You will also succeed when you ground the above energy with your natural instinct for fine clothes, good decor, and aesthetics. It will make it easier to explore the new while holding on to what comforts you.

2. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Cancer

Best time of the day for Cancer: 3 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Friday urges you to be more social and lively! Go to the pub with your friends, accept that invitation to a costume party, visit your distant family members, or enjoy a speed dating event. There are tons of things for you to do. All you have to do is be open and choose the adventures that appeal to you. Then watch as extraordinary results grace your life.

Now's also a good time to reinforce the best relationships in your life with quality time. An impromptu party with friends or a secret date you organize for your romantic partner can definitely help you accomplish that. Be creative and go big!

3. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Scorpio

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 3 p.m.

Scorpio, your horoscope on Friday is all about stepping into extrovert mode and becoming the life of the party in your own way whether you do this by bringing your humor to the table, sharing scary stories in a circle, or proposing ideas like playing an escape room game, or visiting a haunted museum, or bringing out the tarot deck, only intriguing (and good) surprises await!

You can also try a new recipe from social media or a cookbook to flex your creative muscles. However, it's better still if it will shave off considerable time from a more traditional version of the same recipe!

4. Aries

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Aries

Best time of the day for Aries: 2 p.m.

Aries, Friday's energy will call out to your subconscious mind and bring up ideas that jar you out of complacency into adventure mode. If your friends are there to participate and join, that would be even better!

Now's also a good time to engage with esoteric studies and learn about the world's mysteries, unsolved crimes, or historic events. Strong ideas will emerge from this space.

5. Leo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Cancer

Best time of the day for Leo: 10 a.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Friday is all about sparking your curiosity and discovering things, whether through books, the internet, or documentaries. With Venus retrograde in Aries, prioritize self-care and not allow anyone to push past your personal boundaries. If you are working on a personal project, trust the process and don't doubt yourself or listen to the naysayers who may not have the same skills you do.

