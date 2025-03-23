5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On March 24, 2025

Awesome things are in store for five zodiac signs on Monday.

Written on Mar 23, 2025

zodiac signs powerful horoscopes march 24 2025 Design: YourTango | Photo: SHOTPRIME, Canva Pro
On March 24, 2025, with Vesta retrograde in Scorpio, we are warned to take things slow. Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes are encouraged to focus on introspective activities. Throughout the day, you will discover what your life needs to transform into something greater. Keep thoughts and ideas close to your heart. The fire of destiny in your soul can help you to face extreme obstacles.

Uranus in Taurus reveals your need for personal revolution, especially in areas where you may be attached to your comfort zone. Only then will you know how to break free from your comfort zone to make your lifestyle even more amazing! Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with excellent horoscopes on March 24, 2025.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on March 24, 2025:

1. Libra

libra zodiac signs powerful horoscopes march 24, 2025 Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Libra: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Libra: 3 p.m.

Libra, you can choose where to focus your energies for the best results. Try new strategies that you may have held yourself back from in the past. With Sun conjunct Venus retrograde in Aries, step out of your comfort zone. Remain true to what resonates within. Some of you may even benefit from playing games that require luck and strategy. Let go of fears and embrace your cardinal nature as a Libra.

2. Scorpio

scorpio zodiac signs powerful horoscopes march 24, 2025 Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Aquarius

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 2 p.m.

Scorpio, you have a day filled with peace and introspective quality to it. Avoid socializing if you can and spend more time by yourself. Journal on deep questions or meditate on life. With Neptune conjunct North Node in Pisces, the most striking insights will be revealed through this process. You can also nudge your intuition — let go of inhibitions. Even if it takes a while for you to get into the rhythm, the results will be phenomenal.

3. Capricorn

capricorn zodiac signs powerful horoscopes march 24, 2025 Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Capricorn: Leo

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 6 p.m.

Capricorn, do everything that moves your heart and makes you proud of your achievements. Dress well, especially regal, to help you exude confidence and class while embracing your glow-up. Indulge in self-care. Open your senses and bring power to your head since the Moon influences your crown and third eye chakras today.

4. Sagittarius

sagittarius zodiac signs powerful horoscopes march 24, 2025 Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Sagittarius: Leo

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 7 p.m.

Sagittarius, trust the process and do your best in all your endeavors. The Moon in Capricorn opposite Mars in Cancer helps you to step out of your comfort zone, especially creatively. Now's also a great time to reinvent your appearance with a new hairstyle or wardrobe choices. Let your inner creative guide you on this.

5. Pisces

pisces zodiac signs powerful horoscopes march 24, 2025 Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Libra

Best time of the day for Pisces: 8 a.m./p.m.

Pisces, embrace your path and believe in yourself. With Mars in Cancer and Saturn in Pisces, your hard work will pay off in big ways. Your intuition will rise to the surface and bring new inspiration to you. You will find the right direction to take and get ideas on what you need for the future.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality. 

