4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On March 24, 2025

On March 24, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. It's time for a change and we must watch out for the messages that bring us together so that we can make that change a reality. Right now, we're in Moon conjunct Pluto and this transit is hardcore and to the point.

Something is going to snap inside us, mainly for four zodiac signs. We'll feel that the shock is now over and we are ready to take action. The powerful sign that we will see is "community." Looks like we're not so alone after all. We may be late to the game, but for these four zodiac signs, it's game on.

Four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe on March 24, 2025:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

As soon as this day, March 24, begins, you know that whatever takes place is meant to be. And, not only that, but it's going to be a goody — Moon conjunct Pluto makes sure of that.

You, Gemini, are happiest knowing that you have friends around and that if you wish to depart and be alone, you can do that without insulting anyone. You're a loner, but you're also a social person. The sign you receive on this day tells you that you are never alone and that all is well in your world.

Your need for community takes shape on this day in a way that promises good things for the future. You believe in something and your friends back you up. This brings you joy.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

On this day, March 24, you will reach out to the people in your life whom you trust the most and you will receive a powerful sign that they are similar to an army, where you are the commander.

During Moon conjunct Pluto, you feel that you need togetherness and social support, and lo and behold, you get it. Things go your way, Libra, and the best part is that you're at the center of it all, making things happen.

This feels extra powerful because you really do have the capability to gather the crowds and make people feel welcome. Right now, during Moon conjunct Pluto, the objective for you is to feel a part of a like-minded community, and you get that on March 24, 2025.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You may think of yourself as an activist because when you believe in something, you stand by it and you don't let go. You have this quality about you that shows people just how loyal you are to your cause. You don't budge, Capricorn.

On March 24, Moon conjunct Pluto brings you a very powerful sign that assures you that you are not alone in your beliefs. Even though it appears that you may not be as noticed as you'd like, things are about to change.

This change, brought about by the Moon conjunct Pluto transit, puts you back in the spotlight. You come to realize that, yes, people are on the same side as you, and that through community, you can change the world.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

This day feels so special and possibly important for you because, during Moon conjunct Pluto, you find friends where you least expected to. You might say something on this day, March 24, that lights a fire beneath someone else, and before you know it, you have made a new friendship.

Moon conjunct Pluto is the instigator of positive change, and even though you weren't looking, there's that part of you that is always open to change and newness. New people excite you, and you like the idea of camaraderie.

You've never shied away from the idea of community and this day proves that it really is easy for you to gather people together to share great ideas. This is your big day, Aquarius. Enjoy it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.