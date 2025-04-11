Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs On April 12, 2025

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, luck favors three zodiac signs. We've got ourselves a Full Moon in Libra on this day, and astrologically speaking, this is all about good luck and allowing ourselves to believe that we are actually the lucky ones.

Three zodiac signs feel lucky just about all the time, and that's simply because we have the kind of personality that allows for immense amounts of positive energy. We stay happy because we insist upon it. And so, on April 12, we'll get to make a wish upon the Full Moon in Libra, and see how fast our wishes come true. We're not wishing in a bubble; we've got an entire universe, ready and waiting to manifest our dreams. We are, indeed, the lucky ones.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Luck favors three zodiac signs on April 12, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You are the kind of mystical person who loves when a Full Moon is present. During the Full Moon in Libra, which occurs on the evening of April 12, 2025, you will make a wish, knowing that the cosmic powers will grant it.

You can't help but feel as if luck is basically following you everywhere during this special lunar transit. Being that the Moon is in Libra, of all constellations, it brings with it the idea that you are in perfect synch with nature.

As a result, you get along with everyone in your life, while watching success after success take place. Whatever comes your way, you make it into a wonderful experience. That's about as lucky as it gets, Taurus.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

You'll find that your luck takes a radical turn for the better on April 12. It just so happens that we also have a Full Moon in Libra, which helps see your luck all the way through to full manifestation. You've been feeling in need of a bout of good luck, and here it is, Leo.

This turns out to be a message that comes from someone in your life and has the potential of changing everything. You were missing out on a major change, without even realizing it.

And now, with the Full Moon in Libra, you'll not only see big changes take place, but you'll also realize that you're the one creating the transformation in your life. You are on a lucky streak and you have the power to keep it going, as long as you want, Leo.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Of all the people you know, you will find that you are the one who is in luck during the Full Moon in Libra on April 12. You aren't sure if that's fair or not, as you happen to know a few people who are in trouble, but if you've been singled out for luck, then you'll take it, for sure.

You are also the kind of person who will look up into the night sky, see a big, beautiful Full Moon and pray to it, knowing that it hears your wishes and somehow will grant you what you want. You, Pisces, have always been spiritual in this regard.

That's what helps you attract luck; it's the idea that during a Full Moon, you feel like magic yourself. You seem to be able to generate luck on this day, and for this, you are very grateful. It's a beautiful day for you, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.