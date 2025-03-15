5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On March 16, 2025

On Sunday, March 16, 2025, five zodiac signs have really good horoscopes. The Moon in Libra encourages us to have meaningful conversations with others. Chat about your hopes and dreams or the state of the world. Look for future new opportunities when spending time with coworkers or friends. Don't be shy about making new acquaintances should you strike up a random chat with a stranger where you sense a connection. You may be meeting for a reason.

We also have the Sun in Pisces, helping us deepen our connection with our subconscious mind and imagination. We have Mercury retrograde in Aries, which can create distractions, so note any ideas you don't want to forget. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with excellent horoscopes on March 16, 2025.

Five zodiac signs have really good horoscopes on March 16, 2025:

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Libra: Libra

Best time of the day for Libra: 9 a.m.

Libra, trust your heart with what life has to offer because with the Moon in your sign, only great things await. Many of you are coming into your self-starting cardinal abilities and learning to lead in the Libra way. The mysterious experiences and intuitive nudges you feel on Saturday will take you further on that path. If possible, change up your personal style, especially if you've see a fashion look or something new you'd like to try. Maybe start by putting together a Pinterest board with some picks and outfits. Inspiration will get you to the finish line.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Libra

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 10 a.m.

Scorpio, your horoscope this Sunday is all about your personal beliefs in spirituality. With Pluto in Aquarius and Moon in Libra, you are ready to shed old beliefs that no longer resonate with you and embrace new beliefs that do. Journaling can help you understand the new and evolved version of you better. Try to counterbalance this intense energy with lightheartedness and fun. Enjoy a hobby or spend time with a beloved pet.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Leo

Best time of the day for Cancer: 9 a.m.

Cancer, trust your instincts even when others tell you they are wrong. With Sun conjunct North Node in Pisces, you will realize later that you were one-hundred percent accurate and the disbelief or lack of faith of others was because their life path is not the same as yours. Set strong boundaries. If possible, balance the intensity of today's energy by having fun with your loved ones later in the day. Do something simple to start and end, like a board game or watching a show.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 11 a.m.

Pisces, the energy on Sunday is smooth and mellow for you. Prioritize self-care and steer away from drama. With the Sun conjunct with Saturn in Pisces and the Moon in Libra, deep insights from your subconscious when you allow yourself to be meditative and relaxed. Now's also a great time to enjoy nature. Do something that allows you to observe nature or animals in their natural element to inspire calming thoughts.

5. Leo

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Virgo

Best time of the day for Leo: 12 p.m.

Leo, trust the cosmic flow of energies as it slowly puts things together in your favor behind the scenes. Even when challenges come your way, don't shy away from them. They are part of the puzzle and will make more sense later. With the Sun in Pisces, listen to your instincts, even if you find it difficult to hear your inner voice. If possible, counterbalance this intense energy of the day through social engagements with friends and family. Plan a night out to enjoy your time together. Amp up the lightheartedness and free yourself from fear of judgment.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.