3 Zodiac Signs Have A Powerful Breakthrough On April 7, 2025

On Monday, April 7, 2025, three zodiac signs have a powerful breakthrough, and everything starts to make sense. First, it's a Monday, and we always believe in fresh starts on Mondays. Second, Mercury has just gone direct, and that's big news in the world of astrology. Mercury retrograde has stepped out of the way; it's time to get things done.

Three zodiac signs will be so on the ball during Mercury Direct that we might even surprise ourselves with our pacing and ability to see the good that lies ahead. We want it, and now that we have Mercury Direct, we can have it. Significant progress is just a part of what this day brings, but it's a definite beginning. Now that we find ourselves rising out of the shadows of the retrograde, we feel we can accomplish just about anything.

Three zodiac signs have a powerful breakthrough on April 7, 2025:

1. Aries

Ah, finally. It's finally time to get somewhere with this great idea of yours. Even though Mercury was in retrograde for far too long, you still held up. Now, however, during Mercury Direct, you are beaming with joy, ready to go.

Whatever held you up over the last few weeks could be cosmic, or it could be emotional. Either way, April 7 feels like a new day, and you are all for new days. You love a good, fresh start, even if it's an old project. You are down for production.

On April 7, you will make progress that is both significant and inspiring. This new Mercury Direct energy will supply you with enough inspiration to last throughout the Spring. You are in good hands now, Aries.

2. Gemini

Mercury Direct is enough to make anyone feel good about whatever their next move will be, simply because there's activity abound and we're all feeling it. You love this kind of scintillating energy; you crave it, and it gets you going.

You are very specific in what you involve yourself in, and if it has anything to do with fixing stuff or working on gadgets, you're in heaven. During Mercury Direct, you'll be knee deep in gadgetry.

You don't like it when you get that stuck feeling, and that happens too often for words. So, when Mercury Direct comes to town, you immediately start creating significant progress wherever you go.

3. Virgo

This is exactly what you've needed, Virgo: the chance to step up and take what is yours. During Mercury Direct, it feels like the waves are parting for you, and there you are, ready to walk across the impossible terrain.

Nothing is impossible for you now, and during Mercury Direct, you don't have to worry about second-guessing this wave of confidence. It's all yours, and it's working out well for you. Maybe you just needed time, and maybe April 7 is the day.

What you wanted to make progress in has to do with something at work. You might have been fearful of a bad reaction to something you wanted to ask, but now that Mercury Direct is here, you have no fear. You get what you want. Progress indeed!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.