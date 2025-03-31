3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Turn Of Fortune On April 1, 2025

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, three zodiac signs experience a turn of fortune during the astrological alignment of Mercury with the Moon. There's something about the first day of any month that has us all filled with the anticipation of good things. When that month is April, we can't help but let our imaginations run wild.

When the Moon aligns with Mercury, we get to see rapid-paced change, and all for the better. Three zodiac signs will be especially pleased with how things work out on this day, and new beginnings will begin to unfold.

We know for sure that our attitudes have changed, and this will lead us to bigger and better opportunities. There's a freshness that comes with the first day of April, and fortune is bound to occur.

Three zodiac signs experience a turn of fortune on April 1, 2025:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Ah, what a refreshing burst of energy you have on this day, April 1, 2025. It's as if March represented dreariness and toil, and now, everything in your life feels ready for major and positive change. Good for you, Gemini, you're starting to feel it now.

When the Moon aligns with Mercury, it's as if all the scintillating energy of the universe hits you in one moment and you realize that you really do have it good. Your fortune turns during this time, and you can't help but feel great about it all.

You've always been able to roll with Mercury's quick energy. You know how you get — once you start believing, there's no stopping you. Starting April 1, you believe in your own ability to shine, create, and attract good fortune.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Of course, fortune is about to turn for the better. You knew this in March, and now that it's the first day of April, you're not only accepting of this idea, but you're actively making it happen. You are very on the ball with the idea of promoting your own good fortune.

When the Moon aligns with Mercury, you're in the right place at the right time to make great things happen in your life, Sagittarius. The last thing you are is lazy, and so you make a space for Mercury to do its thing, which is to create good fortune.

While you are still humble, you're also completely faithful to the idea that treating yourself well is a part of the plan. With fortune favoring you on this first day of the month, you'll have no problem seeing the entire month as full of promise.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Well, it seems that you've hibernated for long enough and now, you're ready for action, Aquarius. Your energy creates a space for movement and advancement. Yes, you like your downtime, but you also know when to call it quits.

After a while, it's just laziness and not downtime. When the Moon aligns with Mercury, you'll feel a very great desire to get back into the swing of things. On April 1, you'll see life as something you want to participate in, rather than sit out.

As soon as you take on this new attitude, everything changes for you, and when you recognize what's happening, you might even get giddy over it. Your fortune turns so rapidly that your head will spin, and all of it is brimming over with goodness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.