3 Habits Happy People With Deep, Meaningful Relationships Have Mastered, According To A Mindset Coach

In life, the people you surround yourself with makeup who you are. Being able to have the confidence to connect with others around you is part of the cycle of finding the right people in your life.

Whether you do this by walking in a room with effortless confidence or by being a beam of light and positivity, mindset coach Kyla Glendenning dived into this on her social media, sharing the key habits happy people have to build meaningful relationships.

A mindset coach detailed the 3 habits the happiest people with deep, meaningful relationships all share:

According to Glendenning, happiness is directly tied to community and interacting with others, but it's not about surface-level interactions. True connection comes from deep, meaningful relationships, which aren't always easy to develop.

In fact, research backs up her claims. An 80-year Harvard study found that the one thing that truly creates a joy-filled, happy life is our relationships with others. These relationships are even linked to longevity! If you feel like you need a little help finding meaningful connections with others, Glendenning shared three easily adoptable habits that will help you connect and embrace the joy of a meaningful relationship.

1. They enter every room with the expectation of making a connection

When you walk into a room, what does your body language tell others? Are you cold and reserved, or are you open and friendly? To make connections with others, you must show that you want to build one. Attending an event with the mindset that you will at least be making one connection by the end of the night is a must. Approach every room you enter with openness; think of yourself as a magnet wanting to pull other’s presence to yours.

People with this mindset learn how to quickly open up their social circle. This is incredibly beneficial, especially in places that resonate with them the most. Taking a workout class? Connect with someone there, and you've found a new workout buddy. Heading out to a favorite coffee shop? Make friends with the barista and get a discount on coffee — this may not happen exactly, but hey, if it does, connections, right?

2. They pursue hobbies in group settings

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A|Shutterstock

Ever heard the phrase, “To make friends, you've got to go outside?" To the introverts reading this, it is true, and we offer our sincere apologies. Happy people go outside to connect, and what's the easiest way to connect to others? Engaging in group hobbies and interests.

Whether you attend music sessions or go to an art class, the people there will already have a common interest. This gives you the advantage of finding someone to resonate with much more easily and quickly.

The wonder of this habit is that it allows you to find people with a similar mindset as you. This can help form a connection that is not only deep but has the possibility to be everlasting. So go to that writer’s workshop you’ve been wanting to attend or that club meeting that you’ve been putting off, those are the places happy people find their people.

3. They keep conversations creative and positive

Another overused phrase but one that rings true is “communication is key.” To connect to others, you must converse with them — apologies once again to the introverts. Communication plays a crucial role in building meaningful connections with others and maintaining relationships that last.

However, the way you choose to communicate is the most important thing. Happy people strive to have creative and positive conversations. This means saying goodbye to small talk; it’s time to go deeper than the normalized “How is your day today?” Instead, ask, “What are your goals for this year and why?” or “What have you been working on?”

These kinds of questions not only show genuine interest but also encourage the other person to reflect on their own aspirations and passions. Happy people not only want themselves to leave the conversation feeling positive and connected but their peers as well. Bringing an uplifting energy to your conversations will bring others closer to you and make them feel seen.

Mastering these habits can transform your social life and lead to deeper connections.

Tint Media|Shutterstock

Becoming a master of these three habits — entering every room with the intention to connect, engaging in group activities based on shared interests, and keeping conversations positive and inspiring — can strengthen your ability to form deep, lasting bonds with others.

The worst that can happen by testing them out is you increase the chance of meeting people who will be able to connect and resonate with you while doing an activity you enjoy. The habits may be incredibly simple and obvious, but they have the ability to change your life completely.

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.