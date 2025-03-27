Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After March 28, 2025

After Friday, March 28, 2025, hard times are over for three zodiac signs. There comes a time in a person's life when we decide that not only have we had enough, but we are ready to move on towards something easier and healthier. It's on this day, during the transit Moon trine Mars, that we find that we have what it takes to get to the end of the difficult times.

Three zodiac signs know in their hearts that whatever it is we've been hanging on to is no longer needed. We've been keeping up this front, thinking we "owe" something to the problems of our lives, and yet, we now feel as though we've given enough.

So, yes, during Moon trine Mars, we call it: enough. It seems that the world around us supports this happy ending as well, which is all the more reason why we need to move forward and actively seek out joy.

Hard times are over for three zodiac signs after March 28, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

You have done a lot lately, in terms of fixing things up and getting things in order. You've come to understand that your life works a whole lot better if you are on top of everything, meaning you need some control.

While you are completely aware that control isn't a thing any of us have fully, you have realized that you CAN control that which brings you happiness, at least to a degree.

During Moon trine Mars, you find your strength in standing your ground. You're not asking for the world; you merely want "your world" to remain calm and peaceful. Moon trine Mars gives you this security, and hard times come to an end.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

What you call hard times are merely what you ended up with because you didn't put your foot down. Essentially, you've just woken up to the lesson that if you want to live in peace, then you must declare your boundaries.

During the transit of Moon trine Mars, you'll find that strength within yourself and you will use it, Libra. You know you are strong, but your desire to make others happy sometimes gets in the way of you expressing your truth.

The truth comes out on March 28, and Moon trine Mars helps you both express yourself with grace and get what you want without feeling like you've bulldozed your way there. This is how you rid yourself of the hard times.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Rather than go completely nuts over a bad decision, you are going to face facts and deal with it gracefully on March 28, 2025. The transit of Moon trine Mars helps you see the problem and get rid of it.

You could get angry, but you've started to realize that anger only gets you angrier, and there's very little relief when you get yourself angry. You make those hard times even harder for yourself.

That is, until you experience the rush that is Moon trine Mars. It's going to be so revolutionary that you'll never return to that difficult way of being again. You are about to change your own life, Scorpio, and the universe applauds you for your courage.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.