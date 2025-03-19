3 Zodiac Signs Experience Major Success On March 20, 2025

On March 20, 2025, three zodiac signs experience a rush of major success. While our go-to desire for success usually manifests as our wish for money and security, we may expand on our desires during the astrological transit of Moon trine Mercury.

During this day, we can count on something more than confidence; it's akin to hubris. We don't see anything as impossible or in our way. We claim success because we believe it to be ours for the taking.

Moon trine Mercury brings fast results. Keeping in mind that we are also enjoying the Vernal Equinox, we may see successful changes in our love lives as well.

Three zodiac signs experience major success on March 20, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

It is during Moon trine Mercury that you find yourself feeling as though you want more out of life, and even more from your job situation. You feel like you don't love your job, but that you don't need to be 'in love' with it to achieve success.

You'd be right about that, Cancer. Moon trine Mercury has a way of pinpointing what it is that bothers us so that we can make it better. Because you hunger for success, you long to make sense of your mixed feelings at work.

What you'll come to realize is that it's a job, and we all need jobs, and yours happens to be a good one. The transit of Moon trine Mercury only points out the idea that it's OK to separate work from regular life, as long as you do your job well. Therein lies your success, Cancer.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Success finds you on March 20 through the work you do. With the transit of Moon trine Mercury, you'll find clarification regarding some of the more confusing aspects of this job.

This means that you may find a reason to look at your work from a different perspective at this point in your career. Maybe this isn't what you envisioned, but still, it's what makes you money, and success is really about your perception.

You'll discover that you really are quite lucky, Leo; your work is something you love to do. While it's still work, and can definitely be a grind at times, you may find that you really are quite successful, when you think about it.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Because you tend to swing back and forth on a thought, weighing it from all angles, you may get stuck on the question "What I am doing with my life, and is it anything near what I imagined it would be?"

Here's a worthy thought, Libra, and one worth considering: You are at a place in your life where you are wondering whether you can ever be truly successful, as you are not totally in love with what you are doing. Then, with the help of Moon trine Mercury, it occurs to you that you've got exactly what you need.

If the grass is always greener, then so be it. Your Libra ways will help to balance this idea out and with Moon trine Mercury as your guide, you'll find that the success you seek is the success you are in the middle of having, right now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.