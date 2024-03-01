The One Tiny Thing Holding You Back From Finding The Love Of Your Life

Here's how your subconscious beliefs are holding you back.
By Sue De Santo
Last updated on Mar 01, 2024
Photo: Ariwasabi | Canva
Pursuing relationships requires confidence to meet someone new and fall in love. Unfortunately, for some of us, confidence evades us. "Why am I single? Am I not meant to be in a relationship?" These are questions I hear fairly often, both in my therapy practice and from my relationship-coaching clients. When I ask people why they think that, their answers vary among these:
- "I’m afraid I’ll keep falling for the same type of person that’s not good for me."
- "I don’t know where to start when it comes to dating in the Internet age."
- "It must not be 'meant to be' because it hasn’t happened yet."
- "There are no good ones left!"
RELATED: Why You Keep Attracting Men Who Will Never Make You Happy
In my opinion, none of these explanations truly stand up to reason. There is not some Grand Poobah in the sky pulling the strings and deciding who gets to be — and who doesn’t get to be — in long-term healthy relationships. I hold the philosophy that if we want a relationship, we can have one — no matter our gender, profession, age, or looks. The only thing stopping us is ourselves.
Some of you may react with, "Stopping myself? I feel like I twist myself inside out trying to figure out how to have a relationship." I believe you. What’s inhibiting you from achieving your goal is not a lack of effort. On a conscious level, you’re working your heart out. My hunch is that your inability to find that special someone is likely due to your unconscious belief system and behavior patterns that were established during your early life.
The experiences that lead to negative beliefs that ultimately inhibit our potential could have occurred when we were as young as 5 years old. Yet, they remain alive and well in our unconscious mind. They are the hidden patterns of thought so ingrained in our unconscious, that we don’t even realize they are directing our life as an adult. Believe me when I say that it’s not your fault. It’s like the saying goes, "We don’t know what we don’t know."
RELATED: 7 Reasons Why Men Ghost Women (& What To Do When It Happens To You)
However, there is a way out. You can learn how to be more confident and get the relationship you want. And that requires a true willingness to uncover what your core beliefs are and the resolve to do whatever it takes to clear away the beliefs that stand in the way of your potential. Therein lies the emotional, psychological, and some may even say spiritual work that is at the heart of relationship coaching, therapy, 12-step recovery, EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), and any number of modalities aimed at making the unconscious… conscious. Here are some unconscious beliefs that could impede the success of your relationship:
- "I’m too fat/thin/ugly/smart for someone to love me."
- "My parents always said I was too sensitive/too overbearing to be in a relationship."
- "I believe a perfect relationship, like the ones described in fairy tales, is possible."
- "My folks had a lousy relationship, and I’m afraid I’ll replicate their marriage."
- "I’m afraid that if I do get the relationship of my dreams, I’ll have nothing to strive for or complain about…and my whole life is about yearning for things I don’t feel I can get or deserve."
- "I’m afraid I can’t love someone enough to be in a relationship."
RELATED: The One Thing You Need To Be Better At In Relationships
Since these beliefs are largely unconscious, they block our forward progress no matter how much effort we’re putting forth to achieve our goal. Sometimes the harder we try consciously, the more our unconscious beliefs seem to dig in their heels and keep us stuck. Most people, myself included, need the support of a trained and objective professional to do this type of emotional work to be more confident.
Deciding to change can feel scary and difficult and there can be a lot of internal resistance. As humans, it sometimes seems easier to stick with what we know rather than go "poking around" in our pasts or our psyches. But, being in relationships with others is what makes us fully human. They allow us to grow alongside someone through all of life’s challenges. They give us practice in negotiating for what we want and making compromises when it’s for the good of the whole.
Related Stories From YourTango:
So while you may decide not to be in a relationship for any number of legitimate reasons, no one, in my opinion, is constitutionally incapable of being in one. Building confidence takes time and patience. All you have to do is be willing to do the work to get the healthy relationship you've been wanting. The choice is yours.
RELATED: Your Answers To These 8 Tiny Questions May Explain Why You're Still Single
More for You:
Sue DeSanto, LCSW, is a relationship coach who helps people gain the clarity and confidence they need to be in a successful relationship.