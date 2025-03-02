Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 3, 2025

On March 3, 2025, loneliness will come to a sweet end for three zodiac signs in astrology. There comes a time in everyone's life when the sting of loneliness becomes a choice we either take or leave. Astrologically, we are looking at how the transit, Moon square Pluto, helps us to leave loneliness behind.

Three zodiac signs see the loneliness in their lives and come to terms with the idea that, at some point, it's just ... worthless. This is the day we decide to incorporate a healthier attitude.

Loneliness has taken its toll, and we are now here to call it quits. No more loneliness. Aloneness, fine, but that nagging feeling of something missing? Nah, nope, not happening. During Moon square Pluto, we reject loneliness once and for all.

Loneliness ends for three zodiac signs on March 3, 2025:

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

You'll find it easy to get your loneliness to end. You feel as if being isolated is a choice. It may give you a temporary feeling of power to choose loneliness, but in reality, you want to get past it.

It takes a transit like Moon square Pluto to open your eyes to the other side of that choice. First of all, why would you choose loneliness? You would do so because it makes you feel like you wanted it this way, so you're getting what you want.

That power rush is something you get over quickly during Moon square Pluto, as March 3 acts as a quick cup of coffee, and it wakes you up to the idea that there's a world of friends and experiences out there, just waiting for you.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Moon square Pluto comes into your life just in the nick of time, Scorpio, because you felt lonely and maybe even a little depressed about it. Now, you've put it all into perspective.

The loneliness you're experiencing is a choice. Yes, that's right, Scorpio, it's a choice, which means there's a different path you can take, and fortunately, it's the one you will take.

Right now, you're in a place of confusion, making you feel like withdrawing from society. That's where your loneliness begins. However, a shift in perspective can change it all, and you will see that you needn't condemn yourself to a lonely path. Love and light are waiting for you.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Sometimes, you don't know if loneliness is the right word for how you feel because you truly enjoy being alone. Perhaps it's about being lonesome, and positive. If you feel a cosmic shift, you might take it to the negative and decide to feel lonely.

It's true that Moon square Pluto can play with your head, but that's also what shakes you up and lets you know that you are in charge here. You're not lonely, you're just ... feeling things out and figuring out your next move.

This transit, Moon square Pluto, on March 3, shows you that you can change and that change is your destination, which means all feelings of loneliness will transform into feelings of belonging within the day. You're in good hands, Pisces. No sweat.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.