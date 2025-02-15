2 Zodiac Signs Experience Immense Abundance On February 16, 2025

On February 16, 2025, two zodiac signs experience a feeling of immense abundance. The Moon in Libra squares Mars in Cancer, creating tension between wanting to keep the peace and bring out the claws (only when necessary, of course!).

The Moon in Libra is all about finding a balance between being able to satisfy our own needs and being able to please the needs of others. Meanwhile, Mars in Cancer is driven by an obligation to protect what’s ours and nurture what helps make us feel most secure and safe. This square brings up the challenge of perhaps needing to pacify others with behavior that we deem "fair" while also mustering up the courage to take bold, protective action on our own accord.

This cosmic combo can stir up a big epiphany that makes it abundantly clear: to manifest abundance, the universe requires that we take action that aligns with our true inner needs and not just what others expect of us or seem most comfortable.

The good thing is that this aspect forges a path toward deep inner growth and teaches us the importance of standing up for what we believe in while honoring the need for balance in our relationships.

With the Moon pushing for cooperation and Mars urging us to act from a deeply emotional, even instinctual place, this is an opportunity to find emotional security and the most comforting feeling of abundance in our relationships (while asserting our needs in the process!).

The universe wants you to remember: when you allow yourself to honor both your desires and your connection with others, you’ll be rewarded with alignment both in the material (Hello, Libra!) and emotional realms (Hello, Cancer!).

Two zodiac signs experience immense abundance on February 16, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, this Moon-Mars square is all about solidifying your foundations at the very core and figuring out what you truly want to pursue to feel most secure. Mars retrograde in your sign tells you that your previous efforts may not have been the right fit — like trying to force a star-shaped piece into a square hole in a shape sorter! Mars encourages you to switch things up and focus on what brings you true satisfaction.

It may feel like this realization has been a long time coming, but better late than never, right?! You may feel more introspective, urging you to curl up under the comforters in your big, cozy bed while you ask yourself, “Am I pursuing what will help bring me the most fulfillment?” Mars in Cancer is helping you take those bold steps forward in your career, relationships, and personal goals to begin living the life you truly want.

The cherry on top is that the Moon in Libra emphasizes the importance of creating stable foundations to provide the abundance you need to catalyze long-term success. Perhaps your path already feels clear, and if that’s the case, then it’s time to hunker down and fully commit to seeing those deeply held dreams come to fruition.

Mars in Cancer encourages you to take decisive action from a place of inner knowing, while the Moon in Libra helps refine your approach to ensure your action is in harmony with your most cherished dreams. Together, these energies allow you to attract immense abundance in life.

To manifest abundance, Cancer, you’re going to want to trust in those emotional impulses, that little voice in your head that’s telling you "go for it!" and be willing to take action, even if it means stepping out of your comfort zone for a little while. This square is an opportunity for you to act on your deepest desires while also considering how your actions will leave a lasting impact on others.

Are you truly becoming who you want to become? Would your proud inner mom cheer from the sidelines, even if others don’t quite understand the masterpiece on the fridge? You're poised to open the door to immediate inner and long-term material abundance by aligning your instincts with your goals and maintaining equanimity.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, the square of the Moon in your sign, and Mars are particularly potent for you when it comes to attracting abundance, as they’re calling you to reconcile your emotional needs with your ambitions and the legacy you want to leave on this mighty earth.

The Moon in your sign increases your awareness of the emotional balance it takes to fulfill your needs while also attending to others who will help you prepare for the next step in your life. Mars in Cancer also intensifies your drive to create long-lasting, comforting security — both in the long term and in the confines of your emotional world.

This square is causing a clash that, while it might feel uncomfortable at first, is necessary for your growth and to take you where you want to go in the long run. Libra, you’re being asked to make a decision that honors both your emotional needs and your long-term ambitions, and while it may be tough to choose, something’s got to give.

Are you emotionally satisfied with the person you’re with, and can you truly see a lifelong union with them? Or is some emotional sewage brewing on the surface that needs confronting before you can be the best team player you know you can be at work? The key to abundance here lies in acknowledging what you need emotionally while taking decisive action toward your goals.

Your ability to find this balance will pay tenfold; trust us, Libra. When you permit yourself to act boldly while also bearing in mind the well-being of others around you, you get to call in all the emotional and material success in the world like it’s your birthright!

Now’s the time to embrace what you’re known for, Libra (without losing sight of your vision for the future and your drive to build, of course!).

Whether it’s pursuing a promotion at work (we know you love that!) or discovering a new sense of harmony in the people you call home (we know you love that too!), all require acting with the intention to achieve immense success.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.