2 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Abundance On February 13, 2025

On February 13, 2025, the cosmos challenges two zodiac signs who ultimately attract immense luck and abundance. Our daily horoscope reveals tension, but don’t stress — it’s all in good faith and here to push us toward our highest potential.

Today, the Virgo Moon will form a square with Jupiter in Gemini, creating a push-and-pull between our desire to have everything perfectly organized and ready to go and our tendency to scatter focus. While we may want to fine-tune every detail, Jupiter in Gemini may make it harder to hunker down and direct our efforts where they count most (ouch!).

OK, OK, but listen, it’s not all bad … squares are typically known for creating a bit of tension. Still, this tension may be just what we need to break past our current productivity boundaries to obtain the abundance we desire (yay!).

While Jupiter, traditionally ruled by Sagittarius, doesn’t typically perform well in Gemini (get it — because these signs oppose one another), the Moon’s practical energy in Virgo is here to ground this wandering attention to ensure we don’t get shiny object syndrome while working toward our goals.

Despite this square’s tension, this is the friction we need to help us know when a risk is worth taking and embrace the opportunities we once thought were out of reach. Today's lunar energy encourages us to focus on the nanoscopic, in-the-moment efforts we can make toward all we want to achieve, while Jupiter is here to help us shoot for the stars!

The silver bullet to unlocking abundance today is trusting that those granular baby steps — mixed with the universe's magic — will help you reach your biggest dreams. Today, you may want to pay extra special attention to minute details.

Perhaps even feel a bit self-critical if you don’t!), but when you hone your focus on that one big thing and get it done, it will surely help your most expansive visions become a reality.

Two zodiac signs attract luck and abundance on February 13, 2025:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, you’re in a prime position to attract abundance and luck in on this cosmic combo today. The Moon in Virgo might draw you inwards and make you feel critical of all you do and how you come across.

The Moon’s square to Jupiter in Gemini, your sign, nudges you to create an absolute sanctuary. You can create a foundation so strong that it’s unbreakable, even when, from time to time, a little wind blows your way!

Think about that time in grade school when you had to build a structure out of popsicle sticks, and your teacher explained that triangles are the strongest shape. Right now, you’re constructing that very triangle — except this time, it’s being built inside your mind, body and heart!

You know, Gemini, once you have a solid foundation, you’ll have a great jumping-off point, and you’ll finally trust your intuition more and leap into those ventures you’ve been on the fence about.

While this square may cause some tension, that push will help you break free from all the second-guessing (we see you, evil twin!). The Virgo Moon reminds you that those small, consistent baby steps lead to big wins over time. So don’t be afraid to ask for help or collaborate with others to help make your vision become a reality.

This Moon-Jupiter square is asking you to expand your idea about what it means to have a safe, emotional foundation, and once you have that, you’re golden! You’ll begin seeing growth where you once saw challenges and clarity where you once saw confusion — so keep your eyes peeled for those abundant opportunities, ‘cause they’re totally on the way.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Today, you can attract immense abundance and luck into your life because the Moon is in your zodiac sign. A Virgo Moon brings you a stabilizing energy and a sense of calm, which is giving you just the stamina you need to be able to check all the things off that you want on that long to-do list of yours (and we know how much you love to clear that list by EOD!).

Virgo, you naturally thrive on everything being just right, and this transit encourages you to pay attention to all those little pieces that bring the whole puzzle together. But don’t get too caught up in the details — Jupiter in Gemini is here for you, leaving the room for happy accidents to occur and stretch you beyond your stress-free zone for you to step into new, much bolder territory.

For you, Virgo, the past little while may have felt like a rigged game of Snakes and Ladders, where you’d roll the die and inch forward slowly only to land on empty squares, or worse, a square with a snake's head, sending you back down to square one!

But no more — this aspect will feel like landing on the square that sends you up the tallest ladder on the board, taking you straight to the top! While you may feel like there’s a bit of tension between what you want and what you think you can achieve, don’t listen to that voice in your head telling you to self-sabotage!

It’s that very tension that’s going to propel you forward. So, perhaps it’s time to take a step back from trying to fine-tune all the details for once and let the universe fill in the gaps — you’ll be surprised by the abundance that arrives when you least expect it.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.