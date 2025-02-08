2 Zodiac Signs Experience Immense Abundance On February 9, 2025

On February 9, 2025, the cosmos align in a very special way that creates immense abundance for two zodiac signs. Mars in Cancer, retrograde, is forming a trine with Saturn in Pisces, both at 18° — a Virgo degree.

This marks a pivotal moment where we’re called to go back, refine, and fix what may have slipped past us to propel ourselves into a more abundant future. Mars, the planet of action, drive, and assertiveness, in the watery, intuitive sign of Cancer, encourages us to act from an emotional place. When Mars is retrograde, it calls for reflection, introspection, and inner work.

This is a time to reevaluate your true desires and rediscover the calling you may have let slip by. Now is the moment to pick up the pieces, move forward with intention, and build a stable foundation for your long-term vision.

Saturn, the planet of responsibility, in Pisces brings a dreamy yet structured quality to the mix. It reminds us that timing is everything and that things fall into place exactly as they should. Together, this trine creates a rare and otherworldly opportunity for grounded growth — deeply connected to our spiritual path yet capable of producing real, tangible results.

This aspect signals a powerful moment to realize your most cherished goals. However, success will require both effort and trust in your inner wisdom. Since this alignment occurs at a Virgo degree, the stars urge us to focus on the details, organization, and discipline needed to manifest our dreams.

This is a time to plant seeds that align with your practical ambitions and spiritual purpose. When these two energies work in harmony, abundance isn’t just possible — it’s inevitable.

Two zodiac signs experience immense abundance on February 9, 2025:

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, the Mars trine Saturn at 18° — a Virgoan degree — allows you to strike the perfect balance between the spiritual and the practical. Mars retrograde in Cancer asks you to step back and reflect on your relationships and long-term goals.

Are the people you’re investing in truly aligned with your path? Are they lifting you and helping you become the best version of yourself, or is it time to let them go? (And yes, we know how much you hate anything that feels messy!).

You’re probably in a reflective space, thinking about what brings you peace at a deep level. This tried with Saturn in Pisces — your opposite sign — is offering you the perfect blend of dreamy vision and solid structure to turn those reflections into something real.

Be it a career aspiration, a creative endeavour or a financial ambition, whatever it may be, you’re now able to organize these dreams into a tangible plan that feels divinely aligned with who you truly are.

The 18° Virgo influence is also calling attention to your daily routines, work and health, so look for ways to bring more precision and organization into your day-to-day tasks — all the little things that do a service to you! If you’ve been craving more stability, this is your moment to make it happen.

Your attention to detail and ability to follow through will be your biggest assets today, helping you manifest the abundance you’ve worked so hard towards. Trust that your methodical approach, paired with a little bit of intuitive magic, will help guide you toward manifesting everything you’ve been dreaming about!

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, February 9, 2025, is your moment to start turning those larger-than-life visions into reality. Saturn in your sign has been putting you through boot camp, pushing you to lay the groundwork for your future.

And now, with this trine to Mars retrograde in Cancer, you’re ready for immense abundance. You're diving even deeper into the emotional side of that process. You’re being called to balance your natural intuition with real-world action.

Because, let’s be honest, daydreaming alone won’t get you there! While you may have been floating in a sea of possibilities, this transit asks you to bring those fantasies down to earth and make them tangible. The 18-degree Virgo influence on this trine is sharpening your focus on your relationships — are they truly adding to your success, or is it time to prioritize yourself and your goals instead?

Mars retrograde in Cancer is also nudging you to reconnect with your inner world, passions, and the creative flow that fuels your fishy soul! This is a prime time for reflection — are there emotional undercurrents or past patterns holding you back from embracing the abundance you know is meant for you?

With Saturn’s stabilizing energy in your sign, you’re being asked to fully commit to your personal growth, even if it means navigating uncharted territory alone for a while. That might look like pressing pause on relationships that feel more like anchors than lifeboats or recognizing that real success sometimes requires patience.

But trust that when you listen to your inner compass, which has always pointed you toward your highest calling, you’ll end up exactly where you need to be. And hey, maybe your relationships do align with your purpose right now, and you’re finally swimming with the right school of people who uplift, inspire, and help you fulfil all the dreams in that imaginative noggin of yours.

Either way, Pisces, the abundance flowing to you right now isn’t just about material success — it’s about finding the rhythm of your waves. So trust your deep-sea instincts, dive in, and let the universe carry you where you’re meant to go.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.