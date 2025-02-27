3 Zodiac Signs Receive The Answers They're Looking For On February 28, 2025

The last day of February and here we are, feeling hopeful and ready for the next month to come. If we look to astrology for guidance, we get it in the form of the Moon conjunct Mercury, which provides three zodiac signs with the answers they're looking for.

We are now entering a period in our history where we know what we want and we finally have the clarity of mind to figure out how to get it. This is a strong season for many of us, and during the transit of Moon conjunct Mercury, we act fast and get stellar results.

Advertisement

It took us a while to get our bearings, but now, we can say that at least three zodiac signs are well on their way to knowing exactly what our next move will be. March will be glorious, and thanks to Moon conjunct Mercury, we can spend this last day of the month feeling hopeful and directed.

Three zodiac signs receive the answers they're looking for on February 28, 2025:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Something about the last day of any month gets you going, and this February brings you even more drive and energy than before. You've got Moon conjunct Mercury on your side, and the answers you're looking for are clear and perceptive.

Getting February out of the way may sound like throwing away time, but in your case, Gemini, it's what needs to take place. This last day of the month acts as an impetus for action. You feel like you're about to start something amazing.

Tidying up those last little bits of February is a breeze for you as you feel inspired to get the old out of the way so that you can welcome the new. The transit Moon conjunct Mercury is all about this: renewal and refreshment.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

If you've been dealing with the Winter blues, then you will probably feel as if February 28 is dead center at the heart of it all, which means that the only place to go from here is up-up-up. Good thinking, Cancer — you're right.

This day comes with a very impressive transit known as Moon conjunct Mercury, and what this Mercury event does for your zodiac sign gives you a strong impression of change to come. The doldrums of Winter are at an end.

Advertisement

Sure, there's still much to do, but you know what must be done because Moon conjunct Mercury adds clarity to the picture, which was a trait well needed. It's as if you're finally able to shake the cobwebs off to prepare yourself for the sunshine and happiness.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There's nothing like a little Moon conjunct Mercury energy to get your day going, Sagittarius, and even though you were already on the mark in terms of the answers you're looking for, you can't beat that Mercury energy. It's here for you right now.

February 28 may be the last day of the month, but it signifies the beginning of a new era in your life. You did a lot this past month, and now you're starting to glide into the new ways.

You committed yourself to an idea at the beginning of the year, and now you're starting to see how that idea has manifested as a truly extraordinary reality. Things are looking good for you, so much of that because you know where you're going with it all.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.