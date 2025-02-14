3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Hopeful New Era On February 15, 2025

Three zodiac signs enter a hopeful new era in their lives starting on February 15, 2025. Hope is an odd thing for three zodiac signs. Many of us need it desperately, and some of us fear the attachment of it. We want to hold on to hope, but we simultaneously fear disappointment.

Interestingly, astrologically, we have the transit of Moon trine Pluto, and this event gives us a chance to put our faith into hope and keep it there. And why should we? Because for three zodiac signs, hope is what counts.

We are now in the right place at the right time to keep our faith; if there was a time in our lives when we should maintain our stamina and continue to believe in what is right and good, then it is now. Hope is alive on February 15; three zodiac signs will bring this hope to life.

Three zodiac signs enter a hopeful new era on February 15, 2025:

1. Taurus

Right now, you refuse to see whatever is going on in your life as anything but perfect as is. You know there are issues you need to look at, but you know that, as a Taurus, you will find solutions, as they are always there.

When other people fall apart under duress, there you are, feeling hopeful and able to thrive in this new era. Pressure doesn't hurt you; Moon trine Pluto helps you clear your head. Clarity of mind allows you to accept that every day is potentially hopeful.

February 15 ushers in a rare kind of positivity for you, Taurus, and while you are naturally cheerful, you may find that even if you're the only one who still believes, that belief is what's going to result in some amazing happiness for you. It pays to be a Taurus during Moon trine Pluto.

2. Virgo

Now, more than ever, you are ready to embrace a new era. The idea that the future is filled with hope and promise. While that may sound so unlike you, Virgo, hey, even you have your moments, and during Moon trine Pluto, that moment turns to gold.

What you're looking at is a future that seems bright. You are no longer clutching tightly to the idea that you've got nothing to look forward to. It's quite the opposite. February 15 starts your journey into positive thinking. And thinking is believing.

You refuse to let hope slip away, as you have done that so many times before, and it's never resulted in anything other than depression. During Moon trine Pluto, you feel it, Virgo, and it's powerful, bright, beautiful, and ready for you.

3. Sagittarius

Hope? You've got it. Not only do you have hope, but you never have anything but hope, as this makes up your Sagittarius personality. People have wondered how you can stay so hopeful in the face of 'all this' and your response would be, "That's just the way I am."

And during the hopeful transit of Moon trine Pluto, you can continue with that upbeat attitude because you know that it's bound to lead you to better situations. February reminds you that keeping hopeful is healthy, and you love that.

You are all about a healthy body, mind, and spirit. During Moon trine Pluto, you get to put all that into practice. What starts today continues indefinitely, and it's all good, Sagittarius. No complaints or worries here.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.