Struggle Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 12, 2025

Struggle comes to an end for three zodiac signs during the Full Moon in Leo on February 12, 2025. Wednesday has it all when it comes to positive energy and success. Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn will see specific struggles and challenges fall to the wayside as success finds us.

We'll see this abundance take shape in our relationships and on the job. We're not just defining success as financial; we experience many personal bests that are happening today. With the Full Leo Moon shining brightly and showering us in vibes of elation, a wonderful new chapter begins. We feel great in body, mind and spirit. Who could ask for more?

Struggles come to an end for three zodiac signs on February 12, 2025:

1. Taurus

Today is the day some of your struggles come to an end, Taurus. It may still shock you that all you've done recently is worthy of great reward, but success awaits you on February 12. Not only does it seek you, but it finds you where you are. We've got a Full Moon in the zodiac sign of Leo, and that's a tremendous boon for you.

All your efforts to make the best of your life now seem worthwhile. You went through a lot to get here and now, you're here. You've arrived, and abundance is definitely on your side.

This Full Moon feels special to you, as you don't have that sense of doubt; you know what you want and how to make it real. The Leo Moon supports you all the way, Taurus. You are a magnet for success and you deserve it. Congratulations.

2. Virgo

Virgo, your struggles are finally coming to an end on Wednesday. You've waited long enough, and you've also gotten up the nerve to do what you promised yourself: to demand respect from the people in charge of making or breaking you in terms of your work.

You've let them get away with underpaying or undervaluing you for a very long time, and because you've feared the idea of what might happen if you stood up for yourself, you missed out on the respect that they do have for you at this time.

On February 12, during the Leo Full Moon, it all comes into shape, Virgo. You grab your self-confidence and demand that respect, and guess what? It works. You create the conditions for success, and therefore, success finds you.

3. Capricorn

What you've done to create the situation you're in right now deserves nothing less than a standing ovation. Wow, Capricorn, when you put your back into something, you certainly go all the way. And on February 12, during the Full Leo Moon, your struggles come to an end because success finds you.

Success requires a lot of effort, but you enjoy putting in the time. This brings you life; you enjoy creating, making, and working hard. What you enjoy even more is the outstanding payoff coming your way.

You rarely do anything without victory as part of the plan. That doesn't take away any joy; it enhances it and gives you purpose and direction. You will again taste that wonderful and well-deserved abundance during this Full Moon in Leo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.