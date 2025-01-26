3 Zodiac Signs Become Unstoppable Despite Previous Hardships From January 27 - February 2

Three zodiac signs become unstoppable despite previous hardships the week of January 27 when authenticity reigns supreme. Mercury’s transit through intellectual and logical Aquarius offers opportunities to benefit from an increased ability to translate signs from the universe.

If you can tap into your intuitive energy, flashes of insight could inspire new ways of looking at old things. New approaches to your work or other areas might appear off-the-grid now, but could eventually become future norms.

This week, we can approach things from a more innovative angle; sometimes, ideas and concepts come out of the blue like a bolt of lightning with Uranus turning direct on January 30. People recognize Uranus as the Great Awakener because it awakens latent possibilities, brings unexpected and unusual events, and sometimes completes radical change. When Uranus turns direct, we typically see major events in the world and our lives.

Three zodiac signs become unstoppable despite previous hardships the week of January 27 - February 2, 2025:

1. Leo

It seems you are pondering a question this week concerning relationships. If you don’t have a relationship, you could wonder if you will ever meet someone, and this is what you want; of course you will! Especially since by mid-April, both Mars and Venus will turn direct.

If you are in a relationship, the issue could concern you. You might feel like you and your partner aren’t getting along too well, and you may find yourself dwelling on it.

If you are in a good relationship, don’t overwhelm yourself with minor issues or imaginary fears that could lead to long-term damage or even the end of the relationship. This week, you may feel a powerful urge to find a partner that will change your life, but it is important to question these feelings seriously.

If you think about it, your life isn’t that bad, right? Things generally go reasonably well. If you don't feel this applies to you, then you need to speak to someone and determine if you are truly in a toxic relationship and make changes.

For most, however, this isn’t the case. Feeling overwhelmed is a temporary thing. Being a Leo, you like grand gestures and grand events. What if you did meet someone who could change your life; what would you change? It's normal to make changes; you can do this independently without dreaming of someone who can do it for you.

All in all, you might just be feeling stressed and overwhelmed. Take a few days for yourself and undergo some self-care in any way possible. By the end of the week, you will have a new attitude and appreciation of your partner if you can spend some time alone. Get a massage, read a book, go to the spa, or do whatever; it will work wonders. Just unwind a bit, and things will return to normal.

2. Aquarius

It looks like this week you will face a problem that seems to be with your independence versus connections with others or, specifically, another. You Aquarius are freedom-oriented, but like all other humans, you crave a deep connection with one another, at least on a very deep level.

Looks like you are feeling expectations of someone else, which may or may not be correct, stressing you out. There is only one way to deal with this issue: through clear and honest communication.

You are an air sign ruled by logic and not emotion, which is something you need to remember when you have this conversation, and you need to practice empathy. If your partner expects more than you can give, you need to explain your reasons gently and come to a compromise. Of course, if this is not possible, it leads to a deeper issue, and you may want to make a serious decision about continuing the relationship.

For most, however, this will not be the case. If this is someone you have known for a while, they will realize your need for space. The correct partner for you will value their independence, making this issue workable.

If this person respects your boundaries, is open-minded, and can communicate well with you, you don’t have a problem. All relationships require time spent together no matter what sign you are. It seems that honest conversation about time and feelings is the key.

Then again, you may want to reflect and rethink why you feel pressured. Are you sure it’s coming from the other person or are you just having a few intense days and projecting what you think they might be thinking when they are not?

3. Pisces

It looks like you are facing some struggles or issues this week concerning money. This doesn’t mean you are broke or going to be, but you seem to have more concerns or fears than normal. This could also have to do with a sudden and unexpected expense that has come your way or paying the bills for the holidays.

You are the most emotional of signs and the first thing to do is to take your emotions out of the equation. Money is simply a commodity we all need to live in, and you may have to make a temporary adjustment to overcome this problem. Don’t get overwhelmed; you have likely experienced this before.

If you can’t let go of fear or stress, try self-care and relaxation to help you look at things objectively. There are several steps you will have to take, and the first one is to determine what is causing the financial concern.

If there is an actual issue, not just some fearful projection, you must focus on a clear financial structure/plan to overcome the issue.

You will have to avoid all impulsive spending for a while to manage things. If you take these steps, you can likely quickly devise a plan to solve the problem. Take heart because when Jupiter enters Cancer in June, it will benefit you in many ways and can only help with money.

