3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of January 20 - 26, 2025

The week of January 20 - 26, 2025 is phenomenal for three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success all week. But before we look at the lucky financial horoscopes for Rooster, Pig, and Monkey, here are the messages of success for each Chinese animal sign.

This week's I Ching hexagram of success is Fire over Heaven (#14). It reveals that destiny and the stars have a lot to do with one's success, even if it's never the full reason behind a meteoric rise. For example, "Squid Game" was placed on a backburner for years because it was believed to be too ahead of its time. But then, when the time was right, it speared the public's imagination!

What can you do this week to tap into this energy? How can you align your life so external success can touch your life? If you seek the answers, you will find them. Journaling can bring deep insights, too.

Three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success between January 20 - 26, 2025:

1. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, you will have extraordinary financial success this week thanks to efforts made in the past that will bring fruit now. Try to set aside a portion of the harvest for future investments and ventures, as the rolling ball shall bring even more success.

If you are working on personal development, whether with a coach, by reading books, working with a therapist, or even through spiritual means like meditation, you will experience an additional layer of soul satisfaction from the success that comes your way. Learning more will bring more success.

Those who have experienced financial blocks must look for areas where poor beliefs or lack of trust in themselves may contribute to a negative manifestation. Toxic dynamics in social circles can have a detrimental effect.

Your power color this week is jet black. Wearing black silk can be beneficial for you, and working with Obsidian is also indicated here.

2. Pig

Design: YourTango

Pig, you will have a great week in finances and success! Look forward to having fun times with your family and friends and some celebratory moments, too. If you can, set off some fireworks or host a dinner party.

Education will be the key to your success this week. If you have slogged to get your GPA up or graduated from a prestigious university (even if it was decades ago), your success will be tied to this. For some, close connections through the education grapevine will be responsible for some of your financial gains.

If you have experienced a lack of financial blocks in the past, you may need to assess your home and the energy within it. Ghostly presences can have a negative impact so don't brush off your sixth sense. Lighting incense and working with a shaman can help cleanse the energy and bring freshness in.

Your power color this week is red, especially ruby red. If possible, work with a ruby stone. If not, garnet can do too.

3. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Monkey, you will have a really good week regarding finances and success! So note all the processes and tactics that brought you this far and to this juncture so you can replicate this success in the future and file away the important learnings.

Grounding yourself with focused breathing and meditation can strongly improve stress levels, which could positively or negatively impact your finances, especially if you need to have “nerves of steel.” With a calm and collected mind, you can add more knowledge to your career accolades and improve yoru professional repertoire with team members, bosses, and decision-makers.

If you have felt blocked financially, you may have negative energies coming your way from a family member or in-law who does not wish you to succeed. It can be multiple people, too. Wear a protection charm to ward off such influences and keep conversations light and meaningless with them if you know. Black tourmaline can be helpful in this regard.

Your power color this week is jade green. Green silk will have a powerful impact on you, especially if you have a silk scarf that exudes luxury and power.

