2 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On January 14, 2025

January 14, 2025, is buzzing with absolutely transformative, abundant cosmic energy for two lucky zodiac signs! The morning begins with the Moon's final moments of Cancer, trining the North Node in Pisces. This harmonious aspect encourages all signs to trust their instincts and align with their higher purpose — think of it a cosmic nudge to follow your inner compass and reach for your destiny!

Next, the Moon shifts into bold Leo, squares off with Saturn in Pisces, and opposes Pluto in Aquarius. These aspects challenge us to balance raw, authentic self-expression with responsibility as we navigate the deep emotional insights we've gained from the North Node’s influence earlier. The energy may feel intense but is also ripe for personal growth and transformation, setting the stage for manifesting abundance.

As the day unfolds, Venus in dreamy Pisces speaks with Mars in Cancer, fueling our passion, followed by a square to Jupiter in Gemini, which demands we find a balance between optimism and overdrive! Meanwhile, the Moon’s relationship with Uranus, Venus, and Saturn infuse the afternoon and evening with bursts of creativity, charm, and grounding energy to help us set foot on a path toward achieving our biggest dreams.

And tonight, when the Moon with Mercury speaks to Lilith, you can bet we’ll reflect and own our unique, individual truths as we work toward our most fulfilling, authentic lifestyle! So, which two lucky zodiac signs are set to shine the most under this abundant cosmic energy? Let's find out!

Two zodiac signs experience luck and abundance on January 14, 2025:

1. Leo

Leo, the universe is shouting your name today, so get ready to strut your stuff and soak in that celestial fame! With the Moon chilling in your sign, you’re oozing confidence, dripping in charm, and your roar? Pure, untamed magic!

Bright and early, the Moon’s plans to vibe with the North Node of Destiny. This aspect is like the cosmic version of a pep talk, where the stars practically whisper, "Follow your gut, trust your spark!" in your pinnas! This aspect lets you know it's the perfect time to set your sights on your biggest and brightest goal yet and start moving toward it.

By midday, Saturn steps into the mix and forms a minor aspect with the Moon, laying down some structure to balance your flair. It’s a reminder to keep hustling toward those dreams while the universe works behind the scenes, setting up your launchpad for greatness. You’re not just dreaming big — you’re building something epic, brick by brick.

Around midday, the cosmos brings in an emotional curveball as the Moon faces off with Pluto, stirring up some intense, transformative vibes and giving you just the kind of fussy energy you need to level up! Pluto’s energy is about transformation, so let go of those old stories about what you can and "can't" do.

Once the Moon cozies up with Uranus, you can expect your change in mindset to make some headway, and the universe might just reward you with an opportunity that lands right in your lap — talk about abundance! Here's a pro tip: you'll want to say "yes" today, even if it feels a little out there.

Later this afternoon, the Moon and Venus link up in a minor aspect that supercharges your charm and gives you everything you've ever wanted! Whether it's a new professional endeavor, a change in lifestyle, or just a quick chat with your favorite person, your words and moves have serious Midas-touch potential!

As the day winds down, Saturn comes through to solidify your plans, making sure those brilliant ideas have staying power. And when the Moon brushes against Lilith at night? That’s your cue to unapologetically own your bold dreams (although we already know you know how to do that!). So trust your instincts today, Leo, and pounce toward your goals — remember, the hungry cat always catches its prey!

2. Pisces

Pisces, today’s vibe is like a cosmic surfboard, and the current carries you straight toward abundance — all you must do is ride the wave. With Venus lighting up your sign, you radiate charm and creativity like nobody’s business. Early in the day, the Moon teams up with the North Node, seriously boosting your intuition. Those wild dreams of yours? They’re not just wishful thinking — they’re breadcrumb trails leading you to real-deal opportunities you won’t want to sleep on.

By mid-morning, Venus and Mars are doing a cosmic collab, cranking up your passion and drive. Use that fiery, charming energy to dive headfirst into a project or goal you’ve been hyped about — it’s a prime time to make some serious waves.

Don’t let the Venus-Jupiter square tempt you into doing the absolute most later in the day. Stay grounded, and you’ll nail that sweet spot between treating yourself and keeping things practical while achieving your goals!

As the afternoon rolls in, the Moon links up with Uranus, dropping a surprise burst of inspiration in your lap. Stay open — you never know what idea or moment might spark your next big breakthrough. And as the day winds down, the Moon hooks up with Venus, cranking your magnetism up to the max!

It’s your cue to put yourself out there — network, show off your talents, and let your star power shine. We know you’re the musician of the zodiac, Pisces, so let your heart sing its truth and guide you toward those once-in-a-lifetime dreams.

The Moon cozies up to Saturn tonight, helping you turn those dreams into legit, actionable plans. Meanwhile, the Moon gets a little nudge from Lilith tonight, amping up your confidence and reminding you to own your magic! The universe is handing you the mic today, Pisces —so don’t be shy about stealing the spotlight!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.