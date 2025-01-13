4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On January 14, 2025

We've got ourselves a very powerful and productive Tuesday, and for four zodiac signs, the Leo Moon on January 14 provides the blessings from the universe that get us feeling the way we do.

We are a little more confident than we've been in weeks, and it feels good. Being confident about something we didn't necessarily think would work out is a nice feeling. And if there's any cosmic event that rains these confident blessings down upon us giving us the nerve to accomplish great tasks, it's the Leo Moon. On this day, we are under the influence of greatness.

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on January 14, 2025:

1. Taurus

If you feel a bit impulsive on January 14, it's because the Leo Moon is shining brightly down upon all that's in your world, making you feel confident and clearheaded about your choices. You will feel blessed by the universe and ready to accomplish many things.

Being that it's mid-January, you now feel as if you're really in the swing of things. The days of laziness are over and you really like the way momentum has taken over. It gives you hope and makes you feel inspired to be involved.

You'll see that the Leo Moon is a strong bringer of positive ideas, too, so if you find yourself thinking up incredible fantasies around this date, you can thank this fiery luminary. What you do with those ideas is up to you — but it does seem as though you are being blessed, that's for sure.

2. Libra

Today, you've got nerve and the courage to see that nerve through and accomplish whatever you've got on your mind. You are definitely in 'creative mode' at this time, and during the Leo Moon, you are due to produce masterpieces.

Whatever you create, the universe's blessings are backing you up. On January 14, you'll find that you not only enjoy what you do, but others seem to applaud you for your efforts.

You feel so positive and healthy during this day, that you can literally create more and more of the same simply by believing in yourself. That's the power of the Leo Moon, as it's very 'me-centric,' in all the right ways.

3. Scorpio

On January 14, you're experiencing a renewal of sorts. You've been in the mood for positive change for a while, and yet you really didn't put your best foot forward, simply because it took effort — and you simply couldn't rouse up that kind of energy.

But today, the Leo Moon takes over and gives you exactly what you need to find inspiration and hope once again. All you've needed was the blast of universal energy and during the Leo Moon, you get it — and it feels like a blessing from on high.

Everything that happens on this day feels new and exciting to you. It's just the thing you've needed and for this, you are grateful. You know what to do next. It was all about getting to this first step, and now that you've taken it, you're golden, Scorpio.

4. Sagittarius

There's nothing like another fire sign to get you going, and during the Leo Moon, that positive energy surges through your veins, making you feel like a superstar. Hey, you took a break from being super for a while, it's OK...but now it's time to resume your caped crusader work.

It's quite simply time for a change to take place, and the universe's blessing is that it's not waiting for you to be ready — it's happening now. So jump on that train and ride it out, Sagittarius. This day comes with impulse and reward. Those who are brave on January 14, will be rewarded with courage and hope.

You've got this one on lock, and with the Leo Moon working its magic on you, you'll have all the energy you need to continue on at this pace. Productivity and healing commence now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.