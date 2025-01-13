3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting With The Leo Moon On January 14, 2025

The Moon moves into Leo on January 14, 2025, stirring things up in a big way. Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era under the confident and commanding energy of the Leo Moon as their attitudes toward life and the future are suddenly stellar with positivity.

It's not only a more fortunate day that we're about to experience, but the beginning of a whole new era in our lives, and it's one we can count on. There aren't many things we can count on these days, and yet for these three zodiac signs, the good times have only just begun.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era starting with the Leo Moon on January 14, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Well, if you are about to enter a fortunate era, then there's a good chance you already know about it, as you are the one who created the conditions for such luck to occur. You've never been lazy, Aries, and during the Leo Moon, you feel inspired, active, and ready.

Advertisement

You've always had an amazing work ethic, and while you do enjoy your downtime and your vacations, you feel as though you owe it to yourself to keep it going. You can forever rely upon the idea that if you work hard, the payoff will be great, and on January 14 you'll see that you are just at the very entranceway to something big and amazing.

It's only just begun for you, and it excites you. You are on your way towards making a dream come true, Aries. Your good fortune just went up a notch.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You had it in mind to change your ways to such a radical degree that whatever you get into during this new year, it's a total 180 from last year. You're now starting to see some real progress, and while you've always had your doubts as to whether it will 'stick' or not, during the Leo Moon, you are convinced now that it will.

You are entering a new phase in your life, Cancer, and this newness opens doors for you and sets you on the right track. The Leo Moon's effect on you is obvious, as you feel brave and full of chutzpah — you will conquer!

This blast of self-confidence sets you on the right trajectory for good fortune and incredible accomplishment.

Advertisement

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

There's nothing like a Leo Moon when you're a Leo, and that you are, my friend. This day, January 14, changes it all up for you. Your attitude is different. Your confidence is through the roof and the general feeling of positivity is running through your veins.

You are, as they say, on a roll, Leo. You have just started to taste the first effects of what it's like to be successful and this new era is only in its beginning stages. What you have to look forward to is epic; good fortune is only the start!

Advertisement

What is noticeably out of the way during the Leo Moon is fear, Leo. You aren't afraid of anything, and that includes change. You aren't doubting your worth. In fact, you are accepting that you are great and deserving of a good life filled with great fortune and amazing opportunities.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.