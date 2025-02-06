Luck & Good Fortune Favor 3 Zodiac Signs On February 7, 2025

Luck and good fortune favor three zodiac signs on February 7, 2025, but it won't be the rare spotting of a four-leaf clover or a dollar bill in the pocket. This is the type of luck needed to make something better, and for Taurus, Gemini, and Capricorn, an encounter with luck feels like fate that's long-awaited.

We could all use a little good luck in our lives, and since we've turned to astrology for answers in our horoscope, we'll see that whenever we are blessed with the Moon trine Mercury as our guiding transit, we experience good luck.

We'll see that while this luck extends itself to everyone, it will be up to these three fortunate zodiac signs to direct that good luck into something that will be beneficial for days to come.

We will also see that these three zodiac signs are ingenious and crafty when opening doors to new, creative endeavors. What we call 'luck' on this day will be known as 'creative genius' in the coming days.

Three zodiac signs encounter luck and good fortune on February 7, 2025:

1. Taurus

Luck finds you where you are. Just as you thought something wouldn't work out, you find that the tables are now turned, and what you've been working for is exactly what the universe says you should be doing. You've hit a very good period, Taurus, and you mean to make the most of it.

During the transit of Moon trine Mercury, you'll encounter good luck and find that once you admit that things are starting to look better in your life, things gain momentum; you're on to something here, and the best advice would be to stick with it.

February 7 holds the key to unlocking many mysteries in your life, Taurus, and because of a positive streak of fate, you'll see that this day not only brings the good stuff, but it brings it fast. You aren't leaving this day without getting what you need to know.

2. Gemini

As soon as you find the courage to do something you know you should be doing, you'll see that one thing leads to another very quickly, and all things lead to goodness and happiness. During Moon trine Mercury, you feel confident yet still have to move.

February 7 puts you in the position of power, Gemini, which feels natural but makes you feel like you have to act. Well, that's a good thing because, as we all know, you Geminis tend to hem and haw when it comes to decision-making.

Still, you see it through and win all the prizes. You are in the middle of a great period of luck when you start to encounter it. So listen to what the universe is saying. You should take full advantage of it. Things are going your way, thanks to Moon trine Mercury.

3. Capricorn

It finally hits you that you've not been on your best game for a while, and even though that's more than likely intentional on your part, now that it's February 7, you feel as if you want to rustle up a little more action in your life.

Now is the time to take on the mission you're here to take, Capricorn, as you are in a very fortunate slot of time, and with the help of Moon trine Mercury, anything you do has the potential to grow and flourish. So, get your brilliant mind stoked because things are about to happen.

Use this encounter with good fortune to build on what you started so long ago. It's OK that you took a break; time off is good for you. But time 'on' is good for you too. Life is work, and that's not a terrible thing for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.