Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 7, 2025

Struggle ends for three zodiac signs this Friday, February 7, 2025, in a particular area of life that has been hindering them for too long. While we can learn from our plight, it's always relieving when it ends. And when Venus aligns with Pluto, we learn that, astrologically, we're in good hands.

We're looking at Aries, Scorpio, and Sagittarius zodiac signs who have had to deal with problems for far too long. But, now that Pluto's energy is in Aquarius and aligned with Venus, their mutual energies surround us. They tell us to let go. Let go of the struggle; release the negative energy.

We may even find that what fueled our struggle was sheer negative energy. Perhaps what dissolves the struggle is a new positive attitude. Positivity, in this case, leads to productivity. Whatever the case may be, astrology and our daily horoscope predicts a struggle is over. It's time to rebuild.

The struggle ends for three zodiac signs on February 7, 2025:

1. Aries

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Aries, you'll be glad to hear that by the end of Friday, February 7, 2025, a struggle in your life will end. When Venus aligns with Pluto in your life, Aries, you get a sense of completion, as if something you've been working on is finally finished. And this is the kind of finish that helps you to feel good again.

This Venus/Pluto alignment focuses on what you love and helps you to move away from anything work-related that isn't love-based. If you've heard the expression, "If it doesn't bring you joy, get rid of it," then you'll apply that logic.

The struggle that existed until now was already on the wane. It just needed Pluto to push to get it out of the way once and for all. You will feel better about everything today, Aries. It's time to grow.

2. Scorpio

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Are we there yet? That might be your phrase of the day, and the answer to that question, Scorpio, is "Yes, we are there." February 7 promises to end a struggle for you. Your horoscope gives you a chance to realize that a certain struggle in a relatonship you've been dealing with is finally at its end. Phew.

Well, it certainly did take long enough, didn't it? That's the thing with struggles and everything else in the world: it all goes at its own pace, and with the help of Venus and Pluto, you get to finish this struggle and enjoy the results.

There's a strong element of love in this reading, and you'll find that by ending this particular struggle in your life, you can now be more free with your love, your expression of love, and how you feel about the people you love.

3. Sagittarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

A struggle related to how you use your time ends, Sagittarius, and now you can put your energy to rest. You aren't used to resting, as you've been burning the midnight oil for months. Yet, Friday, February 7, allows you to kick back and notice something: nothing requires immediate attention. Could this be a break for you, Sagittarius?

Yes, it could be, and during the present Venus/Pluto alignment, you will find that you are about to turn the corner on a lifestyle choice. If you give up something, you can get something in return.

Fortunately, what you're about to give up is the idea that life doesn't always have to be a struggle. And what you'll get in return is peace of mind and the knowledge that you can finally relax. There are no more heavy responsibilities to deal with — at present. Take a break, you deserve it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.