3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Beautiful New Era On February 6, 2025

Three zodiac signs enter a beautiful new era thanks to the astrology on February 6, 2025. We've got the big, bright, astrological transit of Moon trine Pluto in our skies on Thursday, and with it comes an absolute shower of peaceful energy.

Our hearts can only take so much, and we now feel we owe it to ourselves to let beautiful, healing energy surround us and allow it to come in. Moon trine Pluto is the bringer of change and transformation, but for these three zodiac signs to recognize the timing of it all, we have to admit that we need change. We have to feel it to heal it. And so, we do.

Moon trine Pluto is a positive transit that leads us into positive action. We have begun to notice that negative energy takes a toll on our lives and our happiness, and we now wish to reject that negativity, so that we may replace it with that which heals and nourishes so we can truly live beautiful lives again.

Three zodiac signs enter a beautiful new era on February 6, 2025:

1. Virgo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

There's something palpable about the presence of good in your life during this day, Virgo, and you not only trust it, you want to go with it. You feel as if the negative forces in your life have finally receded into the past, and during this day's transit, Moon trine Pluto, you are now ready to greet the future.

So, maybe all it took was for you to do it your way, meaning taking your time to allow the healing energy to surround you at its own pace. You couldn't just heal to please someone else's expectation; no, this had to come about alone.

February 6 lets you bask in the reality that the healing energy you've hoped for is now here, doing its work, healing your heart. This boosts your energy and revitalizes you. You feel ready for the day and alert for the future.

2. Sagittarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You have been creating some healing energy for a long time now, Sagittarius, and finally, on February 6, during the Moon trine Pluto transit, you can kick back and bask in the glory of it all.

You know exactly what you did to get here, and the good experience you are having right now did not come from slacking off. You were actively involved in creating a better life for yourself, and as the healing energy surrounds you, it has now given you a second life.

Moon trine Pluto is the transit that most represents major transformation, and you know that this did not come about easily ... but persistence got the job done, and now you can relax into all you've built. You are a success, Sagittarius, and good for you.

3. Capricorn

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You realize that by doing the work that helped you heal, you created a space for yourself that continuously renews that healing energy surrounding you. By believing you could heal, you used the Law of Attraction to make it so.

With the help of the transit, Moon trine Pluto, you can now see that you do have a modicum of control, Capricorn; while you can't predict every moment of every day, you do know that with a good attitude, you can make your daily life a happier existence.

And so, if it all boils down to attitude, you're on your way to a happy, healed existence. Now you know what to do and what to avoid, and you follow the example set out for you by the transit, Moon trine Pluto. Transformation is key now, and staying the course helps you heal.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.