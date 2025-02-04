Joy Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 5, 2025

What could bring about a season of joy for three zodiac signs on February 5, 2025? Astrologically, when the Moon aligns with Mars, we are placed in the precarious position of being in charge of how things go. We could choose this way or that.

We know that we are tired of feeling bad and that this is the year that we want more joy to make a real difference in our lives, and with this Mars transit in our lives right now, we do see joy and happiness as a truth that is only waiting for us to walk into.

Advertisement

It may be cold outside, and the joyful season may read as the kind for hibernation, but this is where we do our best planning. Know this: three zodiac signs are about to undergo dramatic and positive change, and this change will lead to joy and happiness.

Three zodiac signs see joy return to their lives on February 5, 2025:

1. Aries

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Advertisement

What you are right now is tired of hearing everyone's opinion on everything, and what you resent is when someone tries to convince you that you are wrong. As an Aries, dealing with this barrage of opinions is very hard for you, as you sometimes take it as criticism.

Rather than take it personally, when the Moon aligns with Mars on February 5, you will use that Mars energy to find peace and calm within yourself. You realize that the world will not change and that opinions will always be there, so it's time to remove yourself from the drama.

Because you are an Aries, you can use that Mars energy for good; in your case, you will take solace in meditation and alone time, even if it's temporary. You are here for the joy of it all, not the high drama and barroom brawls.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You are about to give yourself the vacation of a lifetime, and the fun part is that you're not even going to leave your home to get it. This one is all in the mind, as your mind has been telling you it needs joy and peace, not drama and hysteria.

When the Moon aligns with Mars, you'll notice that everyone around you is very, very hostile, and all of this upset seems to be going nowhere. You crave peace and light and will not stick around if this party is a drag.

Advertisement

Because you are as smart as a whip, Scorpio, you will turn your world around and opt in for joy. No more negativity for you; you're sick of it and ready for the good stuff now. And good for you, because it is a choice in this case.

3. Capricorn

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The season of joy is yours for the asking, and around about now, you are asking. You do miss the days when everything had promise and could feel like you had the whole world to look forward to. Well, you'll be bringing that feeling back.

When the Moon aligns with Mars, strong feelings will come up for you and those around you. Strong could mean negative or positive, and it will be during this transit that you firmly decide to make your life joyful.

As they say, you could easily lay down with dogs, but you'd rather float on Cloud Nine, choosing to live in happiness and peace. You don't want to be disturbed in February, and by declaring your place of peace, you feel rather joyful ... even giddy. Nice.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.