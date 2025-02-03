Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 4, 2025

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs on February 4, 2025. We've seen hard times and watched as we've dealt with them. The message of the day comes to us through the astrological transit of Moon square Pluto, and it tells us that no matter what we're going through, the only way out is through it.

This simultaneously implies that we can make it through. So, whatever hardships we've been enduring, there's a promise of light at the end of that long tunnel. Three zodiac signs are ripe and ready for major change; we know we'll get past this dark phase.

And, of course, we will. Have we ever not? We are strong and resilient, and while the hard times take their toll, we also see how much stronger we become due to their intensity. Moon square Pluto reminds us that it always gets better and that we take stock of that idea.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs on February 4, 2025:

1. Gemini

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You overcome a communication block that's been a specific hardship for far too long. While you are not a big fan of confrontation and directly speaking to someone, especially if for some reason that person scares you, you might find that during the transit of Moon square Pluto, you get the nerve to complete something with this person that needs an ending.

You didn't think you had it in you, and you figured that if you never said anything, it would just go away. Well, it's still there, and bothering you, which is why on February 4, when Moon square Pluto comes to town, your big op is on ... and you'll need to go for it.

It's time to push the hardship that is caused by lack of communication out of your life. Get the job done, Gemini. Say what you need to say and be done with it. Expect the highest in return; Moon square Pluto supports you in this, so don't worry about a thing.

2. Scorpio

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

There's one very specific hardship in your life right now, and you could use a little help getting through it. Fortunately, you won't have to wait too long for that help as February 4 provides you with great help in the form of Moon square Pluto.

This transformative cosmic event is here to pluck you out of your situation and place you back where you need to be. You don't identify with the rough times you've been through, or rather, you don't want to rely on defining yourself through these hard times.

You crave the freedom to call the shots your way, and it's during Moon square Pluto that you feel your power returning. In this way, you create a new plan to follow, and this one contains none of the old problems. You are now free, Scorpio.

3. Aquarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You don't like being reminded of certain hardships in your life because you feel as if once they are voiced aloud, they become all the more real to you. Ironically, the universe needs you to look at these hardships and face them, if you are to get over them, which is what Moon square Pluto is all about.

February 4 brings you the chance at a clean slate and while that might sound farfetched or unrealistic, the truth is, this one is up to you, Aquarius. You can't continue to let these hardships and obstacles override your decision-making. It's time to make the moves.

Once you get a taste of your courage, you'll be unstoppable. But it all starts with one little move toward positive action. Moon square Pluto is at the heart of that momentum; change is key, and accepting the need to change causes it all to happen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.