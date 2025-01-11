The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 12, 2025

We are ready to take our lives in a new direction this Sunday, and your one-card tarot horoscope can help you accomplish this goal. The Moon will be in the sweet sign of Cancer, bringing up tough emotions, but that may be a good thing!

The Moon will work against Mercury in Capricorn, which requires us to process our feelings over the weekend. This is the perfect time to write, talk things over with a friend, explore our emotions, and search for options and answers, especially in areas that endearingly touch our lives. What else is in store for you on January 12? Read on to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has in store for you on Sunday, January 12, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

You know what to do, Aries. Today's problems come to the surface to help you handle challenges gracefully. How will you know what situation requires your attention if it doesn't reveal itself?

See what's inconvenient as an opportunity for change, and if anyone can make something good turn out of misfortune, it's you, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

What's at the top of your priority list, today? Deciding what is truly important requires crystal clarity on what you want and the goals you hope to achieve.

When was the last time you made a pros and cons list? What do you need to do to decide what items on your daily schedule need to be done first?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Money flow problems are improving, Gemini. Things may still seem a little tight financially, but this is the end of your hardships.

You will still have to save where you can and work to create an additional money stream when possible.

However, the more you apply smart financial decisions to your daily life, the quicker you'll be out of debt and in the black.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Do you trust yourself? You may hear your inner voice from time-to-time but decide to ignore it for one reason or another.

Do you often think that you are wrong? or maybe you're being too tough on someone or yourself?

Rather than push a thought aside, ponder it. Follow where it leads you to gain insight into yourself, your situation and your needs.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

If you see a red flag, how do you handle it? Do you forgive your partner because you want to keep the peace?

Or do you call it out and try to work through it? There's a small risk in looking the other way during tough times, Leo. If you're hesitant about making waves with someone you care about but know there's a problem, consider speaking to a professional for guidance.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You are super smart, but you know that learning is an everyday thing. You're a student of life, and you don't want to let anything get in the way of your future.

If you recognize that you're falling behind on a trend in your career, such as how to use AI, consider reading up on the subject or taking a free mini-course online.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Do you like to analyze your thoughts, Libra? It may be too much trouble to journal or sit down and write your ideas on paper. However, the process of thinking can be beneficial to you today.

Search for clarity and work in quiet for the sake of reflection; it helps you know what obstacles block your productivity.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You're on your way to the top, Scorpio. You're climbing the ladder of success. Rarely does a worthwhile endeavor come easily. You may want to quit sometimes but don't.

You're going through a journey many other winners have traveled before you. They stuck it out, and so can you!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

How do you handle setbacks? You may perceive a delay as a sign that you're not meant for an assignment or job.

If life puts you on hold, consider it an opportunity to improve yourself. Tweak things that can be done better. What small change can you do now to make the most of your free time before life gets busy again?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Are you in a hurry? Capricorn, you aren't often impatient, but when it seems like fate is opening a door for you, you'll first rush in.

You may feel like it's now or never. If you're feeling impatient, ask yourself if the timing is right or will you increase your odds of error. Be prudent when it comes to taking action.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

How do you refuel? Aim for one pleasant activity that doesn't require all your mental faculties today. Do you enjoy playing music or streaming shows?

Do you find cleaning therapeutic or scrolling reels on your favorite app? Rest can be productive, especially if it gives you the energy you need to feel revitalized tomorrow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Don't dwell on the past, Pisces. Do you wish you could go back and do something over again? You may miss an old friend, ex or relative.

It's impossible to go back to yesterday, but you can honor your memories by sharing a photo post on your Facebook or reaching out to a friend to catch up and see how things are going.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.