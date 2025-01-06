One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 7, 2025

Change can be tough to navigate, and when today's Moon goes from Aries to Taurus on January 7, 2025, we feel a little bit of tension. Stress and conflicts often abound when the Moon is in Aries.

However, there's a light at the end of the tunnel for the rest of the week. Taurus energy is an exalted placement for the Moon, and we feel calm, more patient, and focused. We may find the insight we need in a single tarot card reading. Starting this Tuesday, let's see what's in store for each zodiac sign.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Tuesday, January 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

What talent do you enjoy doing the most? Today, focus on one thing you do well and see how to improve it.

Unsure what that is? Ask a friend or get feedback from people who know your skill level and appreciate your work.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Time can feel like an adversary, but today, try to navigate challenges and restrictions with a new schedule.

Take a few steps back to see how you might make things easier for yourself. You may discover that when you remove certain barriers to your productivity, your flow improves.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Don't worry. Arguments and disputes rarely last forever. Today's rift will become a distant memory tomorrow.

This is why it's important not to say something you don't mean out of anger. Instead, remain in control and let tough moments pass. Show your better side.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Think about your long-term goals. You want to do things today that build your tomorrow into what you desire.

Test the waters for the things that feel meaningful to you. Listen to your intuition. Let your heart guide you toward the things that bring you joy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Do you feel a little bit unhappy about something specific?

Talk about it. Don't let something you dislike sit too long. Deal with it directly.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Do you have an idea that you know would work? Why not explore it? Don't worry about rejection today.

Play around with the ideas that seem to be there for you now. The rest will sort itself out with time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You can be a creative thinker. Today, let your imagination lead you.

You may find that your creative side is much more powerful than your logical brain. Roll with it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Try not to let someone get you so angry that you easily enter an argument.

You are in control of your reactions. You are the one who decides when you'll respond to something,.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You have the right mindset. You can be a money-maker.

Aim to find a way to do what you want. Set your mind to do it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

Lucky you, Capricorn! What you've worked so hard to accomplish will produce the result you want. If you invest in a financial project, you will reap monetary gains.

If you work on a relationship, you will start to see signs of your partnership growing stronger.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Do what seems best instead of following the rules because others tell you to do so. You may be the first person to do something differently.

It could create some friction, but what if this helps make life easier for someone in the future? Would the pain of today be worth the joy of tomorrow?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Are you being overly patient when you should take action now?

Waiting for others may feel wise and kind at the moment, but is it hurting you in the long run?

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.