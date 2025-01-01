5 Zodiac Signs With Better Horoscopes Than Everyone Else On January 2

During today's incredible cosmic currents, five zodiac signs will have better horoscopes than the rest of us — namely, Leo, Virgo, Aries, Pisces, and Taurus. January 2 is a double transit day, with Vesta entering Scorpio and Venus entering Pisces one after the other. Both transits are in water signs, impacting the emotional landscape of the collective.

Vesta will bring us hope for the future and the desire to be honest about personal drives and life paths, while Venus will ensure that the wonderful doesn't get called weird or unrealistic. This Scorpio-Pisces mashup will also show us that it's important to draw strength from various sources and plumb the depths of the subconscious mind.

Meditate with a clear quartz crystal in your hand. You will receive insights enabling you to utilize this power positively for you. Some will even realize that the one they were waiting for was before their eyes. They just saw them as friends and were scared of taking the relationship to the next level.

Five zodiac signs with better horoscopes than everyone else on January 2, 2025:

1. Leo

Most compatible zodiac signs for Leo on Thursday: Other Leos

Best time of the day for Leo: 2 p.m.

Leo, you have an incredible day in store for you on Thursday! Thanks to the Moon in Aquarius, so step out of your comfort zone, even if in a small way, and you will discover a grand adventure. Find some spiritually significant moments because of the double transits of Vesta and Venus. Carve out half an hour for a meditation session at home or in a meditation center. Light some incense if you choose to do it at home, and then let your mind relax and focus on letting go of stress. Intriguing insights await!

2. Virgo

Most compatible zodiac signs for Virgo on Thursday: Other Virgos

Best time of the day for Virgo: 10 a.m.

Virgo, cooking will bring you something special on Thursday, even if you don't typically cook food. You have Venus in Pisces in your corner, so this opposite zodiac sign energy will unleash an incredible hidden talent or reveal what you did not realize about yourself if you choose this path. Treat yourself to a palmistry reading by visiting a local astrologer. Something intriguing waits for you there.

3. Aries

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Thursday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Aries: 2 - 3 p.m.

Aries, the double transits of Venus and Vesta on Thursday will have a solid impact on your creativity and urge you to dig for more info and secrets, but Uranus retrograde in Taurus is your true benefactor here. It will reveal why doing unusual activities can show you an unexplored part of yourself, thus opening doors for new adventures. Schedule an astrology/synastry reading for the best relationships in your life or even a budding romance!

4. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Thursday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Pisces: 12 p.m.

Pisces, your heart will be your best friend on Thursday. So tune into the nudges from within and trust the process. With Sun in Capricorn in your corner, let go of energy vampires from your life, whether that's a romance gone wrong or a bad friendship. It will open the door for something truly incredible in the future, especially since Venus in Pisces is here for you. Make time for self-love with a treat. It can be a donut and your favorite coffee or a new craft supply you've had your eyes on for a while. Choose your adventure!

5. Taurus

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Thursday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Taurus: 10 a.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Thursday is incredible. It's all about you and everything you'd love to do if you permitted yourself to not worry about anything. Uranus retrograde in Taurus is here to break you out of the box in the sweetest way possible, one step at a time. Do you need to get your nails done at the salon or start a DIY home project. Since we are still within the energy of the New Moon, schedule a new hairstyle. It's the perfect way to bring something fresh to your life. Or just styling your hair differently than usual to feel more confident.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.