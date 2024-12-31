Hardships Come To An End For 2 Zodiac Signs During The Aquarius Moon On January 1

January 1st, 2025, brings an exciting start to the new year and the end of hardships for two zodiac signs. With the Moon in the groundbreaking, rebellious Aquarius, the day starts by encouraging us to break the mold and start anew — which is just so on point with the spirit of New Year's!

This quirky lunar energy invites us to let go of old habits and embrace the new, setting the tone for a great, transformative year ahead. This is the perfect time to explore new ideas or projects that align with our unique vision for the future. Whether you're reinventing your personal goals or launching something you've been dreaming about, today supports a fresh, innovative start!

Advertisement

Our intuition and creativity will feel off the charts, allowing us to tap into deeper realms of inspiration. It's a cosmic nudge to trust those gut feelings and dreams you’ve kept in your mind. We attract support and build partnerships that align with our values. It is a great time to surround ourselves with people who want to nurture and empower our growth this year.

In addition, the universe provides a grounding influence, helping us stay disciplined and focused as we turn our dreams into reality. Finally, we’ll experience an empowering moment, shedding self-doubt and stepping into our power, ready to transform any challenges into opportunities for the new growth ahead to help us achieve all we're meant to achieve this year.

Advertisement

This day is just jam-packed with amazing aspects perfect for overcoming obstacles, so let's see which two signs will leverage them the most to their advantage!

Hardships come to an end for two zodiac signs on January 1, 2025:

1. Aquarius

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Aquarius, the day begins with the Moon in your sign, offering you a deep sense of empowerment and a fulfilling emotional reset. Early this morning, the Moon heightens your intuition and creativity, inviting you to explore expansive, out-of-the-box ideas that align perfectly with your unique thinking style!

This is the perfect time to brainstorm and transform your bold visions into actionable plans. You focus on the people and activities that bring you joy and fulfillment. This cosmic energy will enhance your relationships and encourage productive collaborations with those who could be pivotal in your journey toward abundance!

As the Moon continues its transit through your sign, it challenges you to think bigger and push past your comfort zone. While this might initially feel a little daunting, it’s the universe's way of giving you a cosmic nudge toward expansive opportunities that support long-term growth.

Plus, later in the day, it provides the perfect grounding energy to help you stay focused and disciplined as you transform any uncertainties into a solid plan.

Advertisement

And tonight, when you thought things couldn't get any better, a powerful Moon-Pluto conjunction will empower you to shed any lingering doubts so that you can step fully into your power as the boundary-pushing visionary you know you can be!

You have the energy and drive to take bold action — whether advancing your goals or sweeping someone off their feet with your natural magnetism. Banish those insecurities once and for all to fully align with the abundance you deserve.

With your creative genius firing on all cylinders and your vision sharper than ever, today is your time to step confidently into the opportunities the universe has lined up for you.

Advertisement

2. Pisces

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

For Pisces, today’s got all the right vibes to help you manifest a little magic in your life. It all starts with your ruling planet, like your intuition, getting a major upgrade.

You’ll feel deeply in tune with yourself and the universe today, making it the perfect time to get creative or sit with your thoughts and daydream about the abundance you want to manifest!

Advertisement

Today, it may feel like the universe is speaking directly to you, nudging you to trust your inner wisdom and follow those gut feelings — because, spoiler alert, they’re spot on!

The Moon adds a little sweetness to your day, especially in the relationship department. You’ll find that people are drawn to your vibe, making it easier to connect with others meaningfully.

This is a perfect time to nurture the relationships that make you feel whole and supported — because they’ll be the dream team that whisks you up and onwards toward the path to abundance!

By mid-morning, Saturn gives you a little nudge to get your act together. But don’t stress, this is a good thing! This energy is all about focusing on what’s needed for long-term growth and building something stable.

Advertisement

It may push you to face some self-doubt, but you’ve got this. Plus, you'll get that nudge of clarity from the Moon’s connection with the North Node, showing you the direction your soul’s meant to go. You’ll find speaking your truth and getting your ideas out there easier than ever.

You’ll feel renewed clarity as if a fog has just lifted, and you can finally see the path ahead. With Neptune and Chiron backing you up, this is the moment when everything aligns — your dreams, your goals, and your ability to manifest them.

You’ll feel more at peace with yourself and your journey; you know that’s when the real abundance starts to flow. Today's cosmic energy is a gentle reminder that you deserve everything good that's coming your way.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.