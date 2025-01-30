Life Changes Drastically For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 31, 2025

On January 31, 2025, the Moon will square Jupiter, affecting the lives of three zodiac signs where transformation awaits. With this astrological transit, we find in our daily horoscope that what we thought was prohibited from our reach is now fully available. This could mean knowledge, love, or any manner of personal transformation.

If we look to astrology for advice on how Moon square Jupiter works, we'd see that historically, this transit brings hope, but it's the hope that is born of frustration and failure. The beauty of it all is that we DO learn from our mistakes.

Three zodiac signs have had enough of the lessons and mistakes, and now we are on to new horizons. We want that transformation to start NOW, not tomorrow, and not a week from tomorrow. This is where it all begins: zodiac signs. Prepare for greatness.

Three zodiac signs see their lives change drastically on January 31, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

You're about ready to shake off the past and all that it meant to you so you can truly embrace what you feel to be a positive and promising future. You are no longer enamored with your old lifestyle; you desperately need change.

The timing couldn't be better for you to begin recreating yourself as you'd like to see yourself. This could be a lifestyle change or a full body makeover; whatever it is, you're on top of it.

This could also be the result of resolutions finally kicking in, and when you feel that authentic rush of ambition, you'll jump on it and make the big changes you find necessary for yourself. In other words, your 'New Year's resolutions' begin now.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

You may feel quite satisfied with how things are going so far. Still, all it takes to awaken the desire for more change is a simple suggestion, and someone in your life will deliver it.

One suggestion made is exactly what will inspire you to seek out more, and before you know it, you'll be in line for a major transformation. You've always been ambitious and hungry for positive change, and during Moon square Jupiter, you make the decision to go for it, all out.

What this also does for you is that it gives you something to look forward to. The idea that you now have a goal to meet, a change to aspire to well, it means the world to you. This is also the engine that brings you success.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You are constantly changing and growing, Capricorn, and now that February is only a day away, you want to know that you're walking in prepared for greatness. Transformation is no minor dream; you are always evolving, and Moon square Jupiter brings out the best in you.

January 31 shows you that new beginnings are not only always available to you but something you can control. You like the idea of having something new to look forward to, and you like putting pressure on yourself to achieve something.

As a Capricorn, it's always important to you to see personal transformation as the way you do things. You aren't stagnant, nor have you ever been. And so this is just a natural progression for your zodiac sign, and Moon square Jupiter helps things along.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.