Good Fortune Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 31, 2025

Who says you can't change your life when you want to?

Written on Jan 30, 2025

Astrology brings us an insightful update on January 31, 2025, and we'll see that during the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn, three zodiac signs will see good fortune arrive that positively impacts their future. They have the chance to better their lives — so they do.

Moon conjunct Saturn is a very special transit, in so much as it reflects our fears and inhibitions. We get to see what has held us back, but there's more: we get to improve our station in life. We see it, and therefore, we know how to take advantage of it.

This mindset is what creates a turn of fortune, and this kind of good luck is not only well needed by these three zodiac signs, but it's the very essence of change itself. We are not looking backward today. We are reminded of the past, yes, but we are not living it in. Onwards, to good fortune.

Good fortune arrives for zodiac signs on Friday, January 31, 2025:

1. Taurus

There's a very good chance you're at the tail end of something that seriously needs to be over and done with, and it does feel as if you've gotten the point. This is your big opportunity to shift your perspective for the upcoming month.

As it goes, Taurus, you react well during the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn, and it will be on January 31 when you take the initiative and create the environment for a major change in your life. This energy creates positivity and hope, and you can't deny that.

Your energy alone will be the hinge for a turn of fortune. You completely believe in yourself, and the people around you seem helpful and on your side. Together, you can bring about great and positive change.

2. Leo

Now that you're on the cusp of walking right into February, you can't help but feel as if you want to go over what took place this last month to see if you're on the right track for success. It seems you've been on an upstreak, and that's always a good thing, Leo.

During Moon conjunct Saturn on January 31, you will create the circumstance for even better luck and greater fortune. You know you won't be satisfied until you prove to yourself that you've done all you can, and today, you'll feel very accomplished.

Knowing that you did all you could and became quite successful due to your efforts brings you inspiration and hope. You can look forward to this turn of fortune being filled with excitement and the knowledge that the next month will bring you even more good news.

3. Pisces

The best part about the Moon, which is in conjunction with Saturn in your life, Pisces, is that it always brings you a turn of good fortune in the most unexpected way. While you may think you can predict how this transit will affect your life, you'll see it manifest in ways most surprising.

Good news comes to you today and it will alter the way you proceed during February of 2025. It's all good, and it's all the stuff you can handle, so no worries there. Moon conjunct Saturn shows you that you can handle a lot ... and all of it positive.

Saturn's energy is strict and forceful, but that's exactly what you need to stick to the plan you have in mind, and this kind of cosmic energy does the trick for you when it comes to bringing you into new territory. The tides have turned, Pisces; it's your turn to shine.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

