Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 31, 2025

We've worked hard during this first month of the new year, and three zodiac signs see their hardships come to an end on January 31, 2025, as a result of all their hard work. We're starting to see the fruits of our labor as the Moon squares Jupiter, providing insight for the three zodiac signs that are ready to hear it and some new opportunities around the bend.

We don't have to stop what we are doing right now. The fruits of our hard work are on the vine and ripening, so to speak. This implies that new growth opportunities are yet to come, and today, we start to see what the low-hanging fruit is.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs will not only feel relief as some of the hard times they have been experiencing are alleviating with some fresh opportunities on January 31, but we'll take advantage of them. We are not afraid of the unknown we see it all as a fresh chance to become even better versions of ourselves than we are now.

Three zodiac signs see their hardships come to an end on January 31, 2025:

1. Virgo

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're attracting success and, with it, bring an abundance of new opportunities your way. It may be the last day of January, but you're attracting new opportunities like never before. You're already on the move, trying to make great things happen for the coming months. You learned a lot over this last month, and one of those lessons came to you: use it or lose it.

You now realize you can't let another day pass without reaching for the stars. It all comes down to that, Virgo. During the transit of Moon square Jupiter, you see that the world is there for you, waiting for you to embrace it all.

There's no more time for fear or self-doubt; you feel you've given too much away to such causes, and now it's time to buckle down and get to work. Moon square Jupiter supports your efforts and lets you strive for success, believing you can do it.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

You attract an open door of opportunity that may have been closed in the past. You feel like you've caught on to something, some new idea, or some sudden inspiration, and wherever it will take you ... you're willing to go. You have always been daring and brave; on January 31, you're ready to make that a reality.

Moon square Jupiter is the right transit for a Scorpio such as yourself, as it's the cosmic power behind being able to attract great new opportunities, and that's exactly what you want. You want to show yourself that you can do it, and of course, you will.

Advertisement

You feel good about this day, Scorpio, because you've banished from your mind that idea that you are not allowed in, or that you can't do something. You can do anything, and Moon square Jupiter supports the idea that if you want a door to open up for you, it shall.

3. Sagittarius

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This last day of January proves to you, Sagittarius, that you can attract opportunities to be happy. You are a force to be reckoned with. You did it, and now you can look around you and see that all of the immense effort you put in has manifested as the success you are presently a part of.

And during Moon square Jupiter, you'll see that this only brings more and more success into your life. By showing the universe that you are ready, willing, and able to stay the course and keep up the positive attitude, the universe, in turn, brings you the opportunity for more.

An abundance of happiness and hope is what this day ends up meaning for you. You accomplished the unthinkable; now, you are here to enjoy the fruits of your labor. No one can take this away from you, Sagittarius, and no one can prevent you from creating even more abundance.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.