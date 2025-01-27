Life Gets Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 28, 2025

Life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs on January 28, 2025 during the transit of Moon trine Uranus, when anything can happen. In this case, 'anything' is a very positive condition. Uranus energy is wild and original, and when in a trine position with the Moon, it's a wild card in all the right ways.

Here, we have a day with three zodiac signs recognizing something in their nature that perhaps fell into hibernation for a while. In other words, we will wake up to just how amazing we are during Moon trine Uranus.

Advertisement

And once we get a taste of our wonder, we won't want to stop there. We don't just want to gawk over how fabulous we are; we want to create more of it and change our lives to suit our newly found awesomeness. Wow, that sounds great!

Life gets better for three zodiac signs on January 28, 2025:

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You have known for a while now that change is inevitable and something you must instigate to see improvement in your life. You're at that place in life, Sagittarius, where you want things your way. You aren't asking for the world, only your piece of the pie.

It is during the event, Moon trine Uranus, on January 28, that it hits you: things are about to change radically for the better ... and you want it this way. Yes, you know that change can also be upsetting, but you feel that it's a small price to pay for the good you know is coming your way.

Because it's the Moon trine Uranus that we're talking about, the change you have in mind will be unique and probably somewhat daring. Well, you have the courage and the nerve, Sagittarius, so go to it!

Advertisement

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You know that you can no longer complain about the same things repeatedly, and you, being a very productive person who embraces change, are about to embark on your major change ... and it's all good, Capricorn.

Because of the transit, Moon trine Uranus, you'll be more in touch with your unique and original side, meaning you'll remember why you are here and what you want out of life. During Moon trine Uranus, you get to push aside the noise to focus on what matters to you and make life better.

Advertisement

Your independence plays an important role in Moon trine Uranus' activities for the day. If you see change as a return to who you are, then bring it on. It's time to ruffle some feathers and get things done.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

What's interesting about you, Aquarius, is that you are often very pleased with what you've done in your life and how far you've come. While all of this is good, you feel ready for change during transits like Moon trine Uranus. Again.

You could be totally satisfied with everything as it is right now, and in the next moment, you either want more or total transformation. That's a good thing, as it shows you are adaptable and ingenious.

And it just so happens that on January 28, you feel confident about taking a risk and changing things for the better once again. You may feel as if you need a lift, a break ... you'll make sure that happens during Moon trine Uranus, and good for you to put in the effort.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.