3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Season Of Happiness Beginning On January 20, 2025

Three zodiac signs are about to enter a season of great joy and happiness, and astrology guides us on this journey beginning on January 20, 2025.

We've got the transit of Moon square Mercury, and it works fast. We're not only going to experience great happiness during this time, but we're going to be the first to know exactly what we need to do to keep it going. We will remove that which no longer works for us from our lives, and so much of that has been a long time in the making.

Advertisement

It's time for three zodiac signs to admit certain things to themselves so that we can finally break from what has become a true hindrance. We want that season of happiness and we are now ready to stand out of our own way.

Three zodiac signs enter a season of happiness beginning on January 20, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The one thing you want nothing more to do with is this constant belief that we're all doomed that everyone seems to have. You are, at this point in your life, feeling so good about the moment and the future; you're just not into that whole 'woe is me' thing.

You refuse to go along with the doom train because you think it's all in people's heads, anyway. On January 20, you're going to consciously reject all that is negative and with the guidance of Moon square Mercury, head straight into happiness.

You've come to realize that it's all a state of mind, anyway, so this being YOUR life, you choose to be happy. It's that simple. With the power of Moon square Mercury behind you, you aren't mincing words; happiness is what you want and you're going to get there the fast way.

Advertisement

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

What starts out with a simple day turns into a full-blown season, and what you see here is that you feel happy, good, and joyful. It's as if the troubles of the times aren't reaching you, because you've developed this inner peace.

During the transit of Moon square Mercury, you will be able to tap into that place within you that reminds you that you DO have some control. Being that this is your one and only life, the life you wish to choose is the one that is lived in happiness.

Advertisement

You refuse to accept that you must go along with the flock, and feel all the negative feelings broadcast to all of us round the clock. Yes, Gemini, this is your life, and you are here to live it...and you know it!

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

In your mind, the only way to do it is to do it. Sound vague? Not to you. You have something you need to take care of, Capricorn, and it's going to lead you to a place of happiness and contentment. So, in your logical mind, the only time to start making that happen is...now.

With the help of Moon square Mercury, you'll see that you can formulate just the right sentences in the right way so that others both understand you...and get out of your way. You are polite, but firm; your goal is happiness, not negotiation.

January 20 opens the doors to action for you, Capricorn, and being in active pursuit of your own happiness is a joy in itself. What you create on this day has a lasting effect; you are now entering a season of love and joy, and you won't be giving it up.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.