5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On December 30, 2024

On Monday, December 30, 2024 five zodiac signs will have powerful horoscopes during the New Moon and retrograde Mars. They are Aries, Virgo, Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus.

We have a New Moon in Capricorn, also known as a “black moon.” This is the second new moon of the month and a brilliant omen for good things and new growth in 2025. Mars retrograde in Leo urges us to take it easy and go slow. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 30, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with poweful horoscopes on December 30, 2024:

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Cancer

Best time of the day for Aries: 12 p.m.

Aries, you have an excellent day ahead of you on Monday, all thanks to Mars retrograde in Leo. It will bring you easy camaraderie with your friends, sweet blushes and intriguing moments if you have a date and beautiful things to remember on vacation. So take it chill and just go with the flow... even if it takes you back into nostalgia.

For some, now's a great time to pick up a new hobby that's relaxing and low effort. Like painting with numbers or drawing simple mandalas. You choose your adventure!

2. Virgo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Virgo

Best time of the day for Virgo: 12 p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Monday is governed by Mars retrograde in Leo, and it's here to warn you against negative self-talk or self-sabotage. You are stronger than you realize and more potent within than anyone can give you credit for. So lean hard into that inner knowing, and you will soar high on this day, plus the days to come, straight into 2025.

Working on your chakras can help some of you find peace, tranquility, and stability, especially since it's a New Moon day and an Earth sign moon. You can also do mandala painting to lean into your spiritual side.

3. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Pisces

Best time of the day for Cancer: 9 a.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Monday is influenced by the powerful New Moon. You are a Cancer, after all! So be prepared for fun times, sweet moments, and an overabundance of good tidings. It doesn't matter that the moon is in the opposite sign of Capricorn. It will bring you things and interests now that you may not have thought to explore or even like before. It will be a good surprise in all the best ways.

For some, food is an avenue for such an experience, whether you whip up something with a recipe from 1947 or eat out at a new place that's the raving place of the moment. Just make sure to choose what brings you joy and comfort so it keeps your energy flowing positively!

4. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Taurus

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 8 a.m.

Scorpio, thanks to the Sun in Capricorn (and the New Moon), you will have a powerful Monday. You will realize that you don't need to prove the truth when someone's mind is closed, despite all evidence and supernatural experiences. You can, instead, find people who recognize the same and engage in beautiful conversations with them that help you lean into your divergence and your secret gifts.

This will grow into something more beautiful as the new year arrives, so make strong decisions today! You are also encouraged to let your feet guide you and dance to your heart's content. Only positive experiences and a freedom of heart await here.

5. Taurus

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Cancer

Best time of the day for Taurus: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Taurus, your powerful horoscope on Monday is influenced by the New Moon in Capricorn. The Moon encourages you to make a solid wish for your love life and the new year. If possible, write the intention down to succinctly hold it in your mind and heart.

A new moon ritual can be beneficial in this regard, too. Also, now's the time to double down on your expression and preferences, especially in fashion and hobbies. So dress to impress (yourself) and hit the town!

