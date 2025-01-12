3 Zodiac Signs Experience True Love On January 13, 2025

Three zodiac signs are about to experience the meaning of true love on January 13, 2025, and much of this is possible because we’ve finally learned how to spot a “winner.” The days of giving away our power to another person are long gone. We now want a new love experience where both parties are equal.

We have an equal say in what happens in the relationship, and we share all the responsibilities. No partner feels unseen, as Moon conjunct Mars reminds us how easy it is to get lazy or forgetful.

Advertisement

During the Moon's conjunct with Mars, we remember what love is all about. On January 13, that understanding takes the form of the "perfect" person — someone we will meet during the day. Exciting!

Three zodiac signs experience true love on January 13, 2025:

1. Aries

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You don’t know whether to laugh at the idea of finding “true love” or return to a time when it was all you believed in. Life has made you cynical about love, but you still haven’t given up, have you?

Good for you, Aries! The Moon conjunct Mars transit has plenty in store for you, including surprises — all connected to love and a very special person. Who would’ve thought?

On January 13, you’ll fall for someone you wouldn’t have expected to be your “true love.” But miracles happen, and during this transit, they’re aimed directly at you in the most positive and romantic ways. Nice going, Aries.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

It’s hard to imagine finding your true love at this stage, especially since you’ve come to accept that “you get what you get, and you don’t get upset,” as they used to say to children. Life feels good, and you’re not expecting any big love surprises.

Yet, the Moon conjunct Mars has other plans. You’ll realize that the person you love now — the one you’ve perhaps taken for granted — is your true love.

Advertisement

Your partner will remind you why you fell in love with them in the first place. While time takes its toll on relationships, moments like these reveal why you’re together. This person is your true love, Virgo.

3. Scorpio

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

During this day's transit of Moon conjunct Mars, you will find that you're in for a big surprise and that the love you thought eluded you is right there, in front of your face. You may or may not believe in the idea of destiny, but on this day, January 13, you may just come to know what, or rather, who, you are destined to be with.

Moon conjunct Mars is a very powerful transit, and when it influences your zodiac sign, Scorpio, it makes you wonder why you didn't see this before, this recognition of someone you've always known.

During this time, you go from friendship to romance, and it all happens so naturally that the transition seems almost too good to be true. But it's not to be questioned, either, Scorpio. This person, this friend-turned-lover ... they are your true love.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.