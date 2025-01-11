Sadness Ends For 3 Zodiac On January 12, 2025

On January 12, 2025, sadness ends for three zodiac signs. Get ready to do some serious smiling on this. brand new day because, as astrology tells us, we've got one of those amazing transits to help us during this, and that is, of course, none other than the bold and brilliant Moon trine Venus.

With Venus in trine position with the Moon, you can count on this day being loving, happy, and hopeful. Romantic love sees an advantage when the Moon trine Venus, as do friendships. Lovers of beauty will find their artistic hearts filled to the brim, satisfied.

When we say 'happiness peaks,' we refer to the idea that happiness is like a mountain, and we slowly climb to its summit. We needn't leave that summit, and the transit of Moon trine Venus inspires us to find a way to maintain this high level of happiness for as long as we can.

Sadness ends for three zodiac signs on January 12, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Oh, you are in such a good way on this day, Cancer, that it would be hard to be next to you without cracking a smile. It's as if you bring happy energy wherever you go, and even if that wrings a sarcastic response out of you right now, the truth is you love it all.

You've got the Moon trine Venus transit doing a number on your head, and that's a good thing because the hyped-up positivity that shines down because of this event is the kind to expel all notions of worry or fear from your life, Cancer.

Sadness ends on January 12. It's replaced with renewed hope and an absolute lock on unbridled happiness. And who's to stop you from feeling this way? The world? Nah, you're way too happy to be brought down. Thank you, Moon trine Venus.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You're looking at a day that invites love back into your life, and while you may be thinking it never left, you certainly can admit that your love life could very easily be welcomed in an upgrade of sorts. Expect the highest during Moon trine Venus, as love reminds you that it's still there, and 'you still got it, kid.'

You have gotten your mind wrapped up in all sorts of things, so you take it for granted that your love life will survive, but you haven't thought about it thriving. On January 12, you will see a marked change in how you relate to the person you love.

And it goes both ways, as your partner will be inspired to show you that they, too, are serious about taking it all up a notch where the romance is concerned. So, this day brings you the restored happiness you thought you lost. No worries here, Virgo.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

What you thought you lost is now found again as a dream come true. You almost gave up on that dream, and you didn't feel bad about it either, which is more than likely why you were able to see it come to life on this day, January 12.

By letting go and practicing a certain kind of healthy detachment, you made room in your psyche for the kind of love energy directed at you via the transit of Moon trine Venus. Venus's powerful love energy made it so you could have what you wanted without it being a big deal.

This day makes you happy and gives you an idea of how ironic the universe can sometimes be. But this irony is one you can laugh at, as it makes you take yourself less seriously. You can joke about it all; that levity makes you feel excellent and joyful on this day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. <