3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of December 30, 2024 - January 5, 2025

Between December 30, 2024 to January 5, 2025, three Chinese zodiac signs will attract financial success. They are Ox, Goat, and Pig. But first, here are the general messages of success this week.

The I Ching hexagram of success for the week is Thunder over Wind (#32), changing to Wind over Water (#59). It reveals that the first key to success is widely known — the will to conquer one's dreams and goals. But most forget that there's a second key, too — the need to transfer such experience to the younger generations so the world can continue to build upon such success and make everything more beautiful.

A self-centered approach will only cause any initial success to become a failure in the future as the bedrock crumbles. So, ask yourself this week how you can be a positive force for good in the world through whatever means are available to you and wherever you wish to leave your legacy for those after you.

If you feel called to, now's a good time to engage with your elders and discover their wisdom about things you may not have considered before. But you don't have to restrict yourself to only the wisdom in your family.

Reading memoirs and autobiographies can do the same and so can exposing yourself to the good knowledge of the past and how big inventions came to change our way of life, whether it was a safety pin or the bullet train.

Three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success between December 30, 2024 - January 5, 2025:

1. Ox

Ox, you have big things to look forward to this week, especially once 2025 is here! New doors will open for you, and your financial success will show you the power of persistence and positive belief in yourself.

For most, this success will be a direct result of your ability to mentor others and, thus, see the world through the eyes of a teacher. They say you learn twice when you teach, and this experience will be the reason behind your victory. You may also discover that you are more keen-eyed and eager than you gave yourself credit, especially when investing your money in certain spaces.

If you have experienced past financial blocks, you will do well if you focus on strengthening personal boundaries this week. That will show you who your true friends are (by them honoring your wishes) and who are in it only for the fair weather or secret desire to hold you back. You must not ignore red flags in this arena!

The power color for you this week is violet. The flowers with the same name will also be a great way to introduce this energy to your life by placing them in a vase on your work desk. Violet sugar plums will do the same.

2. Goat

Goat, you will be extremely successful in the financial arena this week! More so if you have invested your wealth in traditional spaces of exploration and growth, whether in precious metal jewelry, antique furniture, traditional pottery, or even paintings and portraits.

Your success will directly result from your ability to learn from your elders and those who came before you in the historical context. So studying history books or listening to podcasts on the subject will be very useful as it will continue to keep this energy open in your life.

If you have experienced financial blocks, ask yourself whether it's a true block or an imagined slight based on misjudged expectations. For example, if a tree takes five years to grow and fruit, you cannot become impatient at year three.

The power color for you this week is green and gold combined. Filigree or embroidery work that employs these colors will have a powerful impact on you.

3. Pig

Pig, your financial success this week will be one for the ages! Especially since 2025 will be the talk of the town near the beginning of the week, thus opening pathways for you to continue to grow and thrive.

Your success will result from placing your eggs in multiple baskets and knowing that you must take care of your survival needs before pleasure is discussed on the table. If you've sacrificed vacation days to see the fruits of their labor now.

Small joys are a better way to keep your spirit alive in the middle of conquering goals, whether that's having a cup of freshly brewed coffee in the morning, waving to a neighborhood doggo on its walk, or just feeling the breeze in your hair after a fresh haircut.

If you have experienced financial blocks in the past, you may need to look closer at the people in your extended family who may not have your best wishes at heart. Wearing a pendant or charm to ward away such blocks will be beneficial.

The power color for you this week is slate gray. Try to embrace it through your wardrobe choices as that will bring the power straight to your footsteps!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.