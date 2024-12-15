3 Zodiac Signs Being Tested By The Universe The Week Of December 16 - 22, 2024

The week of December 16 - 22, 2024, the Sun squares Neptune on December 18, leading to tests and trials for three zodiac signs. This can be a dreamy time that brings lofty experiences or intuitive and creative feelings. Sun square Neptune causes confusion and lack of clarity. Avoid making important decisions until you have all the facts. Energy can be low, and you may feel, but your dream life will be vivid and wild.

Advertisement

Venus trines Jupiter on December 19, and this is a great transit for love, money and being social. It’s a great time for a party or get-togethers. Outside of this festive energy, Sun and Neptune can also represent a positive financial transaction or meeting, so you should feel quite good today unless something else in your chart interferes with it.

On December 21 the Sun enters Capricorn, and this is the Winter Solstice (AKA: Capricorn season begins). Winter solstice is seen as a significant time in many cultures and countries when things go dormant for a time before spring or Aries season and new beginnings start.

Advertisement

During this time, we will focus on important matters, perhaps a little (or a lot) more serious than when the Sun was in Sagittarius. Capricorn Energy is more down-to-earth, focused and committed to accomplishment. After all, Capricorn is known as the workaholic of the zodiac for a good reason. Capricorn people are usually stable, responsible, business-oriented, and driven to achieve. There is a time and season for everything, and Capricorn likes reaching for and attaining goals in a tangible sense.

Three zodiac signs being tested by the universe December 16 - 22, 2024:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You may feel like you are being forced to change something and pushed out of your comfort zone this week. The biggest issue is that you may feel a money pinch or a fear regarding finances. Around midweek, you are feeling some type of confusion, and finances play a major role.

Advertisement

While these issues may be real, the Saturn-Jupiter square that is dominating the sky can add fuel to the fire and make you feel more depressed and concerned than perhaps you should. On the other hand, the planets may be telling you to cut back some and conserve where you can.

Squares demand a balancing act. On one hand, Jupiter is screaming for you to expand and spend, and Saturn is saying no, cut back. You must reach a compromise within yourself. Have you been enjoying too much retail therapy lately?

Now is the time to evaluate your plans and the players contributing to your financial well-being. It may be time to seek new or better employment. If so, this will be entirely possible as we begin 2025.

Mercury has turned direct in your eighth house of other people’s money and joint resources, so this is definitely a bonus, and things will soon become clearer. If you sit down and put pen to paper and figure out exactly where you can conserve money for the time being, you should be able to overcome your financial obstacles and fears.

Advertisement

As we approach the December 30th New Moon in Capricorn, know this will ground you, and you can prepare to take bigger steps to alleviate your financial concerns. There is every possibility the new year will bring greater financial rewards with the planet of luck and gain, transiting your house of money.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This week, you seem to be in quite a fog regarding your emotional and even foundational life. This could include a relationship with someone connected to the home or they could be connected through some other part of your life, even work.

Miscommunication seems to be a problem, or it could also be that something has stirred your spidey senses and is telling you that all is not well and perhaps you should not place your trust in someone who plays a part in your life.

First of all, Mercury has turned direct, and things should start to become clearer by the end of the week. You may have felt like you have been in a 5-month fog on some level, but since Neptune has turned direct this should be lifting.

Take no action immediately because you need to sift through the facts and determine if you are looking at matters. With the holidays, the spirit of peace, if not forgiveness, is in the air now. Consider extending an olive branch and bringing some honest communication into the picture. If this feels untimely or simply off, put some distance between yourself and this person and know the old saying that "Time heals all wounds" is correct.

Advertisement

At some point soon, though, you will have to communicate and put your cards on the table. You do extremely well speaking the truth (even to power) and explaining your perspective forthrightly.

You are good at problem solving, and you are excellent at spotting someone who is lying or not sincere. Use your natural abilities to determine the next course of action. If this person is not sincere, you will know and have your answer.

If they communicate honestly, and there is a good chance they will, you also have your answer. Either way, more clarity is forthcoming, and the truth always sets us free.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

There is a delay in something you hoped to accomplish relating to work this week. If it isn’t a delay, it seems that confusion will abound around something you are working on, and the outcome could be disappointing, at least temporarily. Sometimes, just as Mercury turns direct, there is a change in direction again, or some new information comes out that you must digest, which may be what is happening.

You may have to call for backup to get things sorted, and if this is the case, don’t worry about it. Just call on your most trusted advisers and co-workers.

Advertisement

Make sure that you are managing others' expectations in terms of what you can deliver and when. If there is a chance for confusion or miscommunication, it is now. Make sure everyone is aware of the problem before leaving for the holidays, and you aren’t left sitting in an empty office while everyone else is celebrating.

Not only are you intuitive, Pisces, but you also have powers of persuasion that you need to call on now to determine if this issue can be fixed quickly or if it will slow something down for a longer period.

Prepare to clarify all of the small details concerning this project with anyone else who is involved in it. Be prepared to go into self-care mode, and don’t compare yourself to others or say, "If only." None of this will help now; you must get to the root of the problem and fix it.

Advertisement

Make your intentions with everyone clear, and with the help of trusted co-workers, you should be able to get things back on track fairly soon so that you, too, can celebrate the holidays and take a break from the rat race.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide.