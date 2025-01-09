Sadness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 10, 2025

Sadness ends for three zodiac signs on January 10, 2025. There will never be a time in human history that has us easily walking away from the past and the heartache caused by it. It's just part of human nature; we experience life, and sometimes it hurts. Astrologically, we are reminded of this fact during this day's transit, Moon square Saturn.

We are also reminded of our inner strength and our resolve. Taurus, Gemini, and Sagittarius zodiac signs, in particular, will have a chance to revisit some of that sadness and weigh it for value. When we discover that it's worth very little, we begin overcoming it.

On January 10, we can be proud of our efforts as we will be getting past the old memories and the heartache that have little value for us. It's time to move on and accept that life is happening right now. Let the past go and move with the times.

Sadness ends for three zodiac signs on January 10, 2025:

1. Taurus

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

During Moon square Saturn, your sadness ends. You feel you are in a position to change your life, and you must do so. You no longer find any pleasure in rehashing the past, and you've started to grow bored with the sound of your inner voice.

January 10 may become your Day One when it comes to being honest about a past that only seems to bring you heartache. You've gotten a lot out of this pain, but you no longer see the point in attributing all of who you are now to who you were then.

And so, you will give yourself a little more credit for the person you've built yourself into. You are no longer the byproduct of a painful past; you are well on your way to a new and original version of yourself. Successful and happy.

2. Gemini

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

There's a lot that you've overcome, and while you're still programmed to think that you'll never get over certain heartaches caused in the past, you'll also simultaneously start to feel less sad, as if you already are over it all.

You've hung on to the idea that you are trapped in the past, but evidence shows you moved on a long time ago. So, it's during the transit of Moon square Saturn that you discover that you're not the slave to the past that you thought you wereIn other words, sadness ends. You are now free to believe that you are free. This whole pain and heartache thing has always been the result of too much dwelling in the past, and it appears, you've got zero tolerance for more of it. And so, you end up. That's that.

3. Sagittarius

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

You believe that everything happens for a reason and that there's no such thing as victimhood; what happened happened because you said 'yes' to it on some deeply profound level. It was unconscious, and it brought you pain, but your higher self simply wanted the experience.

All of this is unconscious, but what becomes completely conscious for you is the idea that you can now let it all go. OK, you said "Yes" to the heartache, but that doesn't mean you signed a contract stating the pain must last a lifetime. Oh my, no, no, no.

As soon as you let Moon square Saturn do its work, sadness ends. You'll see that it's now time to say "Yes" to be happy, free, and rid of the baggage that has now become so meaningless and value-free. It's time to claim that Sagittarius freedom. Enjoy your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.